Program Officer: Phoenixville Community Health Foundation

The Phoenixville Community Health Foundation (www.pchf1.org) seeks a self-starter to become its Program Officer. The Foundation aims to improve the health and quality of life for people in the greater Phoenixville region by increasing access to quality healthcare services and promoting healthy communities through grantmaking and collaboration with health, civic, business, and community partners. As a member of a three-person staff, the Program Officer will 1) work collaboratively with the President & CEO and the Board of Directors on the Foundation’s grantmaking, 2) lead its capacity building and other programs, and 3) spearhead its communication efforts. This full-time position reports to the President & CEO.

Key Responsibilities

Grantmaking

Administers, in collaboration with President & CEO, the Foundation’s annual grant cycle including reviewing grant applications, conducting due diligence, writing recommendations for the Board of Directors, monitoring progress of grants, conducting site visits, and reviewing grant reports

Responds to inquiries and requests for feedback, prepares and sends grant award letters, grant agreements, and other related correspondence

Manages and administers mini grants and Youth & Philanthropy program

Manages the online grants portal, including creating grant application and review forms and working collaboratively with Director of Finance and Operations on reporting

Stays up to date on philanthropic and nonprofit trends

Programs

Directs scholarship programs and Champions of the Community awards, including soliciting applications, recruiting selection committee, facilitating the decision-making process, and corresponding with stakeholders and nominees

Conducts research with wide variety of stakeholders to identify potential capacity building needs of the regional nonprofit community

Works with President & CEO and Board of Directors to develop, launch, and manage capacity building workshops, seminars, webinars, and other programs

Community Relations

Plans and manages periodic events and convenings

Represents Foundation at community meetings and events locally and regionally which may include some evenings and weekends

Communications

Develops and executes the Foundation’s communications strategy

Creates and disseminates content via the website, social media, newsletter, and other platforms, consistent with the Foundation’s voice and brand

Works with vendor to ensure website is updated frequently with dynamic content

Monitors and evaluates the effectiveness of user engagement on Foundation’s website and social media platforms and makes recommendations for improvement

Stays up to date on social media best practices and trends and identifies new communications channels and opportunities

Qualifications and Attributes

Bachelor’s degree or 5-10 years of equivalent and relevant work experience

Knowledge of nonprofits, health and human service field, and greater Phoenixville area

Previous grantmaking experience a plus, but not required

Able to build trusting relationships with racially, ethnically, and socioeconomically diverse communities; community organizing experience a plus

Good communication skills including listening, conducting presentations, and excellent writing skills; experience managing multiple social media platforms

Proven track record of taking a project from idea stage through execution

Exceptional attention to detail and strong organizational and time management skills

Creative and critical thinking skills and a sense of curiosity

Willingness to ask difficult questions and challenge assumptions

Able to have difficult conversations with tact and diplomacy

Able to work independently and as part of a team

Able to complete multiple projects on deadline and maintain a sense of humor

Proficient using Microsoft Office products; experience with Foundant or other grantmaking software experience a plus

Sound judgement, a strong ethical core, and able to maintain confidentiality

The salary for this position ranges from $65,000 – $75,000, depending upon experience. The Foundation offers a comprehensive benefit plan that includes health, dental, and vision care; retirement plan with an opportunity for matching contributions; and holidays and paid time off. Our Foundation is committed to the growth and development of our employees in a highly collaborative, creative, and high-performing work environment.

To Apply

Submit a cover letter and resume to pchf1@pchf1.org. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. Phone interviews will be conducted with those applicants under further consideration. A writing sample may be requested. All applicants will be notified of their status.

The Phoenixville Community Health Foundation is committed to the principle and philosophy of equal opportunity for all regardless of race, creed, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, nationality, marital status, age, veteran or military status, familial status, disability, and any other characteristic protected by law. People of color and those with diverse backgrounds are encouraged to apply.