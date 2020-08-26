Development and Stewardship Manager: Green Building United

Green Building United (GBU) is seeking a Development and Stewardship Manager to build on our 20-year history of leading the sustainable building and climate resilience movement in the greater Philadelphia region, including the Lehigh Valley and State of Delaware.

Organization Overview

Formed in 2001, GBU’s mission is to foster transformative impact in our communities through green building education and advocacy. GBU is a 501c3 nonprofit organization with more than 600 members, and work areas divided among education, policy and advocacy, and strategic initiatives. GBU is funded through an even mix of memberships and corporate partnerships, major events, grants, and contracts. GBU is governed by a 20+ person Board of Directors and has five full-time and two part-time staff. GBU’s staff works collaboratively and engages frequently with the Board and other volunteers.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

GBU is committed to improving diversity and inclusion across the organization, including at the staff level, and strives to center equity and racial justice in our work. GBU can only realize its mission and goals effectively by achieving greater diversity – whether of race, gender, sexual orientation, or ability – among the stakeholders who inform and engage with our work. GBU crosses different professional disciplines, many of which are not diverse, but we are committed to being a resource within this community, continuing our anti-racism work.

Position Summary

The Development and Stewardship Manager will be responsible for creating and executing fundraising strategies across all of GBU’s revenue streams: corporate and event sponsorships, foundation and government grants, and individual giving. They will work closely with the executive director and collaboratively with the Board of Directors to achieve GBU’s organizational goals, as laid out in the 2019-2021 Strategic Plan, with a focus on maintaining and growing relationships and diversifying revenue streams. The Development and Stewardship Manager is responsible for creating and managing a comprehensive development plan to guide all annual fundraising activities.

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to, the following:

Manage relationships with 60+ organization-level supporters (known as Sustaining Partners)

Research and track grant opportunities and coordinate resources to meet application deadlines

Lead planning and logistics for individual giving and major events, with staff and Board support

Develop and share narrative of organization’s work

Create and maintain communications strategies in collaboration with GBU staff

Qualifications

Ideal candidates for this position will share a commitment to sustainability and green building practices and will bring a variety of experiences and attributes to GBU, including:

Postsecondary degree and 5-10 years of experience in development or a related field

Experience in nonprofit fundraising (funders, sponsors, individual giving) with demonstrated success

Deep knowledge of grant writing, administration, and funder relations

Experience with fundraising research tools and prospect/grant research

Mastery of Microsoft Office Suite products

Experience with, or ability to learn, Adobe Creative Suite

Experience with database management

Preferred: Familiarity with sustainability and climate policy, as well as sustainable building certification programs such as LEED, Living Building Challenge, and Passive House

Skills and Abilities

Excellent written and verbal communications skills

Creativity and enthusiasm

Strong attention to detail and deadlines

Ability to work independently and in collaboration with staff, Board, and other volunteer stakeholders

Excellent problem solver

Excitement for GBU’s mission

Preferred: Experience with CiviCRM, website management, e-newsletters, social media

GBU’s office is in Center City Philadelphia. GBU staff are working remotely for the time being, but generally work in-person in the main office. GBU promotes a healthy work-life balance by maintaining flexible schedules for all staff. Ability to work outside of regular business hours for events, and for occasional day travel to areas throughout our region, including the Lehigh Valley and State of Delaware, is required (personal car not required). Residency in the region, or ability to commute, is required when in-person work resumes.

Compensation and Benefits

This is a full-time position that offers competitive compensation commensurate with qualifications and experience, and excellent benefits including: health, dental, and vision, a 401k plan, commuter benefits, and access to a flexible spending account to pay for medical and dependent care expenses pre-tax. In addition, GBU offers four weeks of paid time off and paid professional development opportunities.

Email your resume and cover letter to info@greenbuildingunited.org with the subject line “Development and Stewardship Manager.” Applications will be considered until position is filled.

Green Building United is an equal opportunity employer.