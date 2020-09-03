Facilities & Landscape Manager: Fairmount Park Conservancy

Position Overview:

Fairmount Park Conservancy is seeking a Facilities & Landscape Manager who will be responsible for carrying out the policies and priorities relating to the historic properties, landscapes and material assets under the control of the Fairmount Park Conservancy.

As a newly created position, orientation for the Facilities & Landscape Manager role will be provided by the Fairmount Park Conservancy leadership team for the first three to six months to develop the required systems and processes for success. After the role is fully developed, the Facilities & Landscape Manager position will report directly to the Senior Director of Capital Projects as part of the Places team.

Responsibilities:

Duties broadly focus on asset management on behalf of the Fairmount Park Conservancy, and the management of the following programs:

Property management

Qualifications:

Demonstrated ability to manage properties with a minimum of five (5) years of management experience.

Compensation:

The salary range for this position is $65,000 – $75,000. Additionally, the Fairmount Park Conservancy offers a generous benefits package including health, dental, and vision, as well as life, disability and retirement.

Anti-Discrimination Policy:

The Fairmount Park Conservancy does not discriminate based on ethnicity, race, gender or sexual orientation and encourages all qualified individuals to apply.

About Us

Organizational Overview: Fairmount Park Conservancy exists to champion Philadelphia’s parks. We lead capital projects and historic preservation efforts, foster neighborhood park stewardship, attract and leverage investments, and develop innovative programs throughout the 10,200 acres that include Fairmount Park and more than 100 neighborhood parks around the city. Philadelphia has one of the largest urban park systems in the world, providing residents with extensive health, environmental, social, economic and cultural benefits – including access to some of the region’s most famous attractions.