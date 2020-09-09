Development Director: Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund

The Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund is seeking a gifted development professional with the ability to contribute to each of the fundraising channels in a small nonprofit, including major gifts, annual appeals, grants, events, and planned giving. In this fulltime role, the incumbent will work closely with the Executive Director and the Board of Directors on all aspects of fundraising and donor relations.

Responsibilities will include:

Prospect Management – engage all levels of existing and potential donors on a continual basis to establish effective relationships;

Grants – conduct research to identify high-probability grant opportunities, prepare timely proposals and submit all required reports.

Major Donors – grow the Fund’s pool of major-donor prospects via a structured plan for identification, cultivation and solicitation.

Appeals – design and execute the Fund’s two annual appeals (Spring and Fall); create additional appeals for social media and online channels.

Coordinate fundraising special events.

Planned Giving – communicate the benefits of bequests and deferred gifts to donors and build opportunities that grow this channel.

Strategic Planning – actively participate in the development, implementation and measurement of the Fund’s strategic plan as it relates to revenue growth and sustainability.

Qualifications:

Strong alignment with the Dolan Fund’s mission of assisting families with a seriously ill, injured or disabled child.

Bachelor’s degree and 5+ years of fundraising experience including a portion focused on human services.

Team oriented, flexible and eager to learn.

Strong computer skills/proficiency.

Well organized and attentive to detail.

Excellent communication skills – writing and speaking.

Ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.

Creative thinking and problem-solving skills

Comfortable working closely with volunteers and, occasionally, with families served by the Dolan Fund.

Availability for occasional weekend and evening work/meetings.

Good understanding of donor database systems (Salesforce experience a plus).

About the Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund: Founded in 1976, the Dolan Fund lightens burdens for families caring for a severely ill, injured or disabled child. Our mission of delivering hope is achieved by providing financial support, educational content and respite programming to families struggling with the financial and emotional challenges of caring for their child(ren). Additionally, we are committed advocates for the needs of children and families, working to optimize services from healthcare providers, government agencies, civic groups, schools and workplaces.

To Apply: Please send a cover letter and your resume via email to Chris Dowdell, Executive Director: cdowdell@dolanfund.org.

The Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund is an equal opportunity employer.