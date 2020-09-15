Director of Social Services: HIAS PA

Supervisor: Executive Director

Salary: $60,000-$75,000

Organizational Mission-Based on the tradition of “welcoming the stranger,” HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) Pennsylvania provides legal, resettlement, citizenship and supportive services to immigrants and refugees from all backgrounds in order to assure their fair treatment and full integration into American society. HIAS PA advocates for just and inclusive public policies and practices.HIAS Pennsylvania provides the following programs:

●Representation and legal counseling before immigration agencies and the courts including special initiatives for survivors of interpersonal violence, unaccompanied and vulnerable immigrant youth, and survivors of torture.

●Resettlement and other support services to assist refugees, immigrants and those granted asylum

●Citizenship services

Summary of Responsibilities

●Staff and Department Management

●Cross-Team Collaboration Management

●Resource and Strategic Development

●Financial Management

●Serve on Agency Executive Team

Staff and Department Management

●Manage and oversee all social services programs.

●Work with the Director of Program Planning to ensure compliance with all government and funder obligations.

●Work with the Director of Program Planning to develop policies, procedures and best practices for all social services programs to provide all clients with high quality services in compliance with all contracts, policies, procedures and best practices.

●Supervise all social services Program Managers and conduct their annual performance evaluations.

●Lead weekly Social Service Program Manager staff meetings.

●In cooperation with the Director of Program Planning, provide appropriate training, coaching, professional development, support and supervision for all social services Program Managers and ensure appropriate social service supervision and mentorship for legal team case managers.

●Review workflow of all Social Service Programs and work with the Director of Program Planning to make organizational changes as appropriate to maintain quality services to HIAS PA clients.

●Coordinate the recruiting and supervision of Social Services interns

Cross-Team Collaboration Management

●Foster a collaborative culture at the agency.

●Mentor Case Managers on Legal Teams

●Create and implement social services processes that promote collaboration between teams

●Suggest integration and collaboration ideas, consistent with the overall agency strategy, to the Executive Director and Director of Program Planning. Identify roadblocks and issues that can be resolved by way of cross-collaboration Resource and Strategic Development:

●Strengthen existing relationships and develop and maintain new relationships with partner and community organizations such as HIAS National, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, United Way of Southeastern Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia Regional Refugee Provider Collaborative, the Philadelphia Refugee Health Collaborative,the Philadelphia Refugee Education Collaborative, the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, the State Refugee Coordinator and State Refugee Health Coordinator, local resettlement agencies and ethnic community organizations and leaders to determine unmet needs and develop appropriate collaborative programs and interventions and others as appropriate

Represent the HIAS Pennsylvania Social Services Department to the public and stakeholders, through articulating the department’s vision and strategy and engaging localleaders and community members in order to advance social services.

●Conduct periodic training to external service providers and local stakeholders on the experiences and needs of immigrant and refugee populations.

●Work with the Development and Communications Director to update the website, participate in the publication of newsletters and annual reports and communicate the department’s work to the public and funders.

●Assist the Development Director and Executive Director in writing grants and funding proposals, and in developing resources to maintain and expand funding base.

●Perform additional tasks as assigned by the Executive Director.

Financial Management

●Assist in the preparation of the Social Services Department budget

●Oversee, manage, and track adherence to and implementation of the Social Services Department budget.

●Work with the financial services firm to prepare monthly and quarterly billing and required data reports to various funding agencies, following funder requirements.

Qualifications:●Work in the areas of U.S. refugee resettlement and/or immigration preferred but not required.

●Graduate degree in social work required with a minimum of 5 years’ experience managing staff, budget preparation/financial oversight. Internships at a refugee or immigration serving agency may count towards partial experience.

●Must have had an MSW degree for at least 2 years at the time of hire.

●Grant writing and reporting experience preferred.

●Ability to represent HIAS Pennsylvania in public forums, meetings, and the community.

●Must have excellent verbal and written communication skills.Fluency in another language a plus.

●Ability to think and work independently

Comfortable working in a diverse workplace with a diverse client base while serving as a strong advocate for refugees and immigrants.

●Personal qualities of integrity, credibility, and a commitment to and passion for HIAS PA’s mission.

●Proficient in Microsoft Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint

●Ability to learn web-based data entry●Excellent attention to detail and accuracy

●Ability to work some weekends and evenings

●Licensed Pennsylvania Driver

This is an exempt position; salary is commensurate with experience. Employment package includes comprehensive health care insurance coverage, 403(b) employer contribution retirement account, and very generous paid holiday leave and vacation provisions. Diverse candidates are encouraged to apply. HIAS PA is working remotely for the foreseeable future but under normal circumstances HIAS Pennsylvania is a fast paced environment. There is considerable traffic in the office and the work environment has a moderate amount of noise. The office functions as a team and staff members are asked to work both independently and collaboratively. HIAS Pennsylvania is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate against applicants or employees on the basis of race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation or identity, national origin, age, disability, political affiliation or belief, or veteran status. It is our policy to provide reasonable accommodation to qualified individuals with disabilities.Please send a cover letter, writing sample and resume in pdf form to Yvonne Leung, Executive Assistant at yleung@hiaspa.org. No Phone Calls Please.