Account Liaison: Philadelphia Works

Salary Range: $52,000-56,000
Business Unit: Finance
Department: Contracts
Reports To: Manager of Contracts
Posted: September 1 – September 15
Funding Status: 100% Admin
About Philadelphia Works, Inc.
Philadelphia Works, Inc is the City’s Workforce Development Board. We are a quasi-public, non-profit organization serving both career seekers and employers. We invest public resources in a variety of workforce solutions. These solutions connect Philadelphia residents with employment and training opportunities and help employers find, grow, and retain local talent. For more information about our dedicated board members and staff, workforce news, labor market data, services, innovative initiatives, and current opportunities to connect, please visit www.philaworks.org.
Role Summary
Under the direction of the Manager of Contracts, this position administers and executes contracting and invoicing process which includes: accounting for contract expense, reconciling contract account with General Ledger, prepare draw document for funding agency, budget monitoring, and compliance to funding regulations. This position also provides general guidance and direction regarding fiscal management of grants and assigned contracts as well as creating modifications to contracts, when needed.
Remote on-boarding available, position is remote until company returns to office post covid.
This position will be responsible for the following duties:
- Prepare contracts in compliance with applicable guidelines and as indicated on the contract requisition form.
- Review and monitor budgets and contracts for accuracy and adherence to Federal and State regulations, Philadelphia Works policies and procedures.
- Process invoices for payment by reviewing programmatic and/or financial support documentation for completeness, accuracy, proper contract, department, grant, cost category, participant eligibility etc. Code invoice information to the Philadelphia Works financial management system.
- Research, analyze, and resolve contracting/invoicing issues in coordination with subcontractors and internal departments such as the grant issuing department, Finance, and Business Engagement. Submit invoice to contracting manager for review.
- Reconcile contracting invoices to General Ledger.
- Prepare draw information to funding agency.
- Prepare monthly status/activity reports, provide statistical/fiscal data as required.
- Monitor training programs, including but not limited to contractual performance, invoicing and fiscal management of contracts. Resolve or guide resolution of any issues or concerns regarding monitoring.
- Communicate effectively with all PWI departments, external organizations, and government agencies to respond to inquiries and resolve or refer matters related to the efficient service of operations.
- Provide technical assistance to vendors regarding all applicable regulations.
- Organize and maintain and up-to-date filing system for vendor invoices, payments, contracts, modifications, monitoring reports, and other relevant paperwork.
- Perform other job related duties as assigned.
Education/Professional Experience
Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university with a concentration in Finance, Business Administration, or related area of study. A minimum of 2 years of fiscal/budget and accounting experience. Experience in an employment and training organization, preferred. Some local travel is required.
Or, any combination of education and experience determined to be acceptable.
Additional Eligibility Qualifications
· Accounting experience is required.
· Proficiency working with Microsoft Word and Excel.
· Experience working with the computerized General Ledger system.
· Excellent oral, written, interpersonal and presentation skills.
· Strong organizational, analytical, and prioritizing skills.
· Strong math aptitude with the ability to perform responsibly with minimal supervision recognizing and resolving discrepancies.
· Apply critical thinking and possess flexibility to meet departmental needs, working independently and as a team member.
· Ability to interact effectively with Philadelphia Works staff, the public, as well as government officials and agencies.
What We Offer
Philadelphia Works offers qualifying full time employees with a competitive benefits program including medical, dental, vision, 401(k), tuition assistance, life and disability. We also offer company paid vacation, personal and sick leave days.
Equal Opportunity Employer
Philadelphia Works is an equal opportunity employer and complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, transgender status, and gender identity), gender, creed, age, national origin, ancestry, familial status, religion, physical or mental disability, veteran status, sexual preference, political affiliation, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local laws, in all matters pertaining to recruitment, selection, compensation, training, advancement and promotion, retention, discipline, and termination.