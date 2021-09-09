Communicatons, Public Relations Manager: Caring for Friends

Caring for Friends (CFF) is a 501c3 nonprofit food bank, Senior Meals program, Community Kitchen and neighbors connecting to neighbors’ program. We have been fighting food insecurity at the grassroots level in Greater Philadelphia for over 40 years.
This position will support two areas of CFF – the public face and general communications efforts as well as scheduling and supporting presentations of the Chairman & CEO. We are looking for candidates with experience in communications, social media, public relations and governmental relations. Flexibility and demonstrated experience with writing, drafting and distributing press releases, initiating contacts with local and regional news outlets to develop relationships over time. Responsibilities will include three major areas of focus: public relations, communications and writing, and social media.