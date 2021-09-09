Environmental Program Manager: Glen Foerd on the Delaware

Position Description: The Environmental Program Manager provides leadership for Glen Foerd’s Riverways Ambassadors summer youth program; its Waterborne boatbuilding youth program; and its summer kayaking program. They will be responsible for developing and maintaining a budget for these programs and will be instrumental in the fundraising process, including writing grants as needed. They will coordinate logistics for all environmental programs and will also work directly with youth during the summer. This position will also be responsible for outlining a long-term plan for these programs in concert with the Executive Director. The Environmental Program Manager will supervise the Environmental and On-Water Program Coordinator and will report directly to Glen Foerd’s Executive Director.
Qualifications:
- BA degree in Environmental Studies, Environmental Science, or related field
- At least two years of experience in developing and implementing programs designed for youth
- Excellent oral, written, and interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational skills
- Significant on-water experience with kayaks, rowboats, and/or motorized boats
- Experience working with Eventbrite; Mailchimp; Squarespace; Typeform; and Canva is a plus
- Experienced writing grants is preferred
- PA Boating License, CPR, & First aid certification a plus
- Interest in boatbuilding is required; prior experience is desired, but not required
- Valid driver’s license
- Ability to perform physically challenging work
Glen Foerd is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, or any other status protected by the laws or regulations in the locations where we operate. Glen Foerd will not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on any of these characteristics.