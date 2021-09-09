Executive Director: Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance seeks a President who will help develop and articulate a compelling vision and roadmap for both the Alliance and the cultural sector as a whole, and who will champion this vision with stakeholders and constituencies at the local and national levels. The President will be a dynamic, forward-thinking, collaborative leader who will help redefine and cultivate the Alliance’s role as the key advocate and representative on behalf of the cultural sector. They will be the central architect of the pathway forward into the next decade and will garner the respect of all stakeholders within the Greater Philadelphia arts and culture community.

The President reports to and works in partnership with the Board of Directors of the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance, comprising 28 (including two ex-officio) community and cultural leaders. The President is responsible for developing and managing a staff of 13 through the following direct reports: The Chief Officer for Finance and Administration, the Vice President of Audience Engagement, the Vice President of Development, and the Director of Community Partnerships. The President will also manage the Alliance’s $2.2 million operating budget; the organization’s fiscal year extends from July 1 through the following June 30.

The cultural sector is currently in the midst of significant change, in response to economic pressures as well as to calls for equity, access, and justice. The Alliance has the opportunity to play a leadership role in this crucial transformation. This position represents a career-defining opportunity for the successful candidate.

Specific Duties

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance’s President serves as a thought leader in shaping the Alliance’s mission and strategies; effectively implements its policies, plans, and programs; resourcefully and efficiently administers its operations and finances; strategically connects with relevant individuals and groups on behalf of the Alliance; and actively promotes Greater Philadelphia’s arts and culture sector. The President works closely with the Board of Directors and its committees, with the following specific responsibilities:

Mission & Strategic Planning

Work with the Board of Directors to assess the needs of the Alliance and cultural sector, re-affirm the mission, define where the Alliance can be the most effective, and chart a strategic course for the organization to implement programs and actions that advance the vision and mission.

Collaborate with the Board of Directors to develop and implement a new strategic plan that strengthens the Alliance’s fundamental goals. Allocate the organization’s resources to reflect the strategic priorities and implement activities specified in the long-range plan.

Lead and manage the Alliance staff to execute on goals established by the strategic plan and to deliver mission-focused outcomes and programs.

The Alliance’s Public Presence and Advocacy

Increase the visibility of Greater Philadelphia’s arts and culture sector as a key to regional growth and position the Alliance as the central voice for the sector. Represent the Alliance to legislative bodies, at public events, and in discussions with other organizations by attending meetings, providing testimony, and serving on boards, committees, and task forces as appropriate.

Work at local, state, and national levels to recommend and advocate for policies that develop and sustain the region’s cultural sector.

Develop effective working relationships with cultural organizations, community leaders, government agencies, elected officials, the business community, grant makers and other funders, and others to promote community support for arts and culture.

Promote the Alliance and the sector and raise its visibility through written articles and personal presentations on radio, television, with all appropriate social media, and at conferences and relevant community events.

Board Engagement

Activate and coordinate the work of all Board committees, task forces, and staff in support of the mission and long-range plan. Work with the Board to support nominations and other Board activities.

Advise the Board in a thought-leader capacity on sector-impacting opportunities and challenges.

Keep the Board and other constituency groups informed of local issues, trends, events, and best practices of significance to member organizations, as well as relevant national policies.

Membership Services

Evaluate existing programs and services to ensure that they support the mission of the Alliance and the growth and continued success of its members at both an institutional and aggregate level; develop and implement new programs and services, as needed.

Assess and update all current policies, programs, and services to ensure that they accurately reflect and effectively serve the diversity of the Alliance’s varied membership and the region’s cultural community.

Organizational and Administrative Management

Oversee financial management and control of the Alliance to evolve our revenue model and ensure continued fiscal health and stability. Recommend an annual operating plan and budget for Board approval, and prudently manage organization resources within budget guidelines.

Review activity reports and financial statements to determine progress and status in attaining objectives, and revise objectives and plans in accordance with current conditions.

Oversee fundraising planning and implementation, including identifying resource requirements; researching funding sources; and establishing strategies to approach funders, submit proposals, and administer fundraising records and documentation.

Provide leadership to strengthen and empower the newly-combined DEI Affinity Group and Board DEI Subcommittee.

Develop and oversee “umbrella” marketing strategies that advance the agenda of Greater Philadelphia’s cultural sector.

Evaluate, engage, motivate, and develop staff to ensure the organization’s capacity to fulfill its goals and objectives.

Candidate Profile

As chief executive and the primary individual entrusted with maintaining the public image of the

Alliance, the President must be a bold leader, big thinker, and thoughtful catalyst who can set the course of the organization and implement action toward impact. The strongest individuals will demonstrate integrity, a collaborative spirit with a can-do attitude, and the administrative and leadership track record to position the Alliance for the future. Candidates should bring a breadth of knowledge of the nonprofit cultural sector, combined with an appreciation of the organizational dynamics of a diverse membership organization. The successful candidate will be a tested leader who has succeeded in a dynamic, mission-driven environment within a changing landscape.

The most compelling candidates will have a combination of the following skills and abilities:

Passion for the Mission

A consumer of arts and culture, this passion and conviction should be integrated into the successful candidate’s DNA.

Strong desire to be fully immersed into the arts and culture community of the Philadelphia region; this individual will bring or build a robust network of local and regional stakeholders, supporters, and advocates who will join the Alliance in championing the importance and relevance of the sector.

Innovative, Proactive Leadership

A charismatic, forward-thinking, solutions-focused individual with a strong work ethic, as well as an energetic, enthusiastic, and passionate approach to work.

Individual of integrity and conviction who will not shy away from difficult conversations or decisions in support of the larger goals of the organization and the sector.

Courageous in breaking new ground while concurrently working with a diverse group of stakeholders; they will work to develop a clear agenda for change and progress, while focusing on the long-term institutional goals of the Alliance.

A demonstrated ability to foster and lead a conversation with varied stakeholders and constituents including government agencies, funding organizations, individual donors, the business community, member organizations, Board members, and staff. Adept at adjusting to these audiences, connecting with them in a genuine and earnest way, and activating those relationships for the greatest impact.

Experience in strategic planning and execution, formulating policy, and implementing new approaches to achieving goals.

Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Access, and Justice

Demonstrated track record promoting diversity, equity, inclusion, access, and justice as core values and developing anti-racist policies and systems.

A champion of proactive efforts to develop and support these core values internally and externally; a resource and an exemplar for anti-racist, equity-focused work across the sector.

Cultural fluency and the desire to engage with organizations and individuals across the region’s wealth of vibrant communities.

Change Management

A credible, professional, and natural proven leader with instincts around how to manage and embrace change. A visible, accessible, and compassionate leader with superb management skills. Must have experience hiring and be able to train, mentor/develop, and motivate staff.

Dynamic, agile executive with strong multi-tasking skills who can control and move forward on several priorities simultaneously. This includes switching priorities as necessary without losing momentum.

Bold visionary who welcomes constant improvement and embraces experimentation; strategic developer, promoter, and implementer of big ideas in support of a clearly defined mission.

Relationship-Building and Fundraising

A brilliant connector, with past success building cooperation with and among diverse groups around a common goal.

Exceptional interpersonal, written, and verbal communications skills, including being an effective, engaged, and interested listener. Must be a skillful public speaker and group facilitator.

Demonstrated expertise in raising funds from public and private sources. Broad knowledge and interest in the application of new media technologies to advance organizational goals.

Compensation & Benefits

The salary range for this position is $145,000 to $160,000 and will be commensurate with experience.

……………..

The Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance is an equal opportunity employer and strongly encourages applications from people of color, persons with disabilities, women, and LGBTQ+ applicants.

About Koya Partners

Koya Partners, a member of the Diversified Search Group, is a leading executive search and strategic advising firm dedicated to connecting exceptionally talented people with mission-driven clients. Our founding philosophy—The Right Person in the Right Place Can Change the World—guides our work as we partner with nonprofits & NGOs, institutions of higher education, responsible businesses, and social enterprises in local communities and around the world.

At Koya, we don’t just accept difference—we celebrate it, support it, and thrive on it for the benefit of our team, our clients, and the communities we serve.

For more information about Koya Partners, visit www.koyapartners.com.