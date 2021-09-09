Mt. Airy CDC is a community development corporation dedicated to the vitality and economic development of Mt. Airy. The Executive Director (ED) will work to successfully lead and manage MACDC according to the strategic direction set in conjunction with the Board of Directors. The ED will have direct oversight and responsibility for MACDC’s administrative and programmatic functions, including 13+ member staff and a $2million budget. The ideal candidate would have the vision and skills to further the economic development of Mt. Airy through fundraising, real estate development and team building. The ideal candidate would also have relevant non-profit experiences necessary to oversee the programmatic and social service initiatives of the organization.
Responsibilities
Leadership
- Work with the Board of Directors to develop a vision and strategic plan to guide the organization.
- Plan and manage the annual organizational strategic objectives.
- Act as a spokesperson for the organization, along with Board President, to ensure key programmatic staff are empowered to be the face for the organization.
- Represent the organization at community and industry activities to enhance the organization’s profile.
Development/Fundraising Planning & Management
- Identify revenue and grant opportunities for the organization and work with appropriate staff to pursue those opportunities.
- Provide direct oversight to the organization’s Development function.
- Oversee the planning and implementation of MACDC’s annual development strategy, fundraising events, donor cultivation program, board giving, and fundraising appeals.
Real Estate Development and Placemaking
- Identify and execute upon transformational real estate development opportunities, including the acquisition, financing, construction, management and selective disposition of impactful real estate assets.
- Execute upon the MACDC’s initiatives with regard to public space creation and improvement.
- Execute upon MACDC’s initiatives with regard to renovation and conservatorship of blighted properties.
- Execute upon MACDC’s initiatives with regard to affordable housing creation.
Program Management & Evaluation
- Provide support, oversight, management, and strategic vision for MACDC’s core programmatic areas: Real Estate Development; Housing Counseling; Business Services; & Community Programs.
- Work with established logic models, or create new logic models, for evaluating the performance and effectiveness of MACDC’s program areas.
- Oversee data collection and reporting related to program performance.
Personnel Planning & Management
- Develop MACDC’s annual staffing plan.
- Initiate and oversee MACDC’s annual performance review process.
- Initiate and oversee the annual process for creating MACDC personnel development plans.
- Manage creation of job descriptions, posting of new positions for hire, and oversee the hiring and onboarding processes for all new MACDC employees and interns.
- Ensure MACDC compliance with related workplace law.
- Maintain a climate that attracts and retains a talented and diverse staff
Financial Management
- Develop and maintain sound financial practices.
- Work with staff, Controller and Board Finance Committee to develop the annual budget and achieve budgetary goals.
- Support Board Finance Committee in the management of its fiduciary responsibilities, including review of annual audit, 990, BCO and development of fiscal policies.
- Work with Controller to manage organizational cash for operations and restricted accounts and ensure completion of weekly and monthly financial reporting.
- Work with Controller to oversee the organization’s loan portfolio and to ensure appropriate property and liability insurance coverage.
- Execute legal and fiscal documents within the bounds of the authority granted by the Board of Directors.
Community Relations and Other Responsibilities
- Communicate with stakeholders to keep them informed of the work of the organization and promote organization.
- Establish good working relationships and collaborative arrangements with community groups, funders, politicians, and other organizations to help achieve MACDC’s goals.
- Oversee the planning, implementation, execution and evaluation of special projects.
Board Management
- Work with the Board President to develop and implement MACDC’s overall Board development and recruitment process.
- Ensure timely completion of the management dashboard executive summary for the Executive Committee.
- Lead quarterly board meetings, monthly finance committee meetings and monthly executive committee meetings.
Communications/Marketing Planning & Management
- Provide direct oversight to the organization’s Communication function.
- Work with the Communications Manager and key staff to create MACDC’s overall communications strategy.
- Oversee and approve the creation and dispersal of all MACDC communications.
Information Technology Planning & Management
- Develop and evaluate MACDC’s annual information technology (IT) plan.
- Work directly with IT providers to ensure MACDC is receiving contracted services.
- Oversee the evaluation and planning for technology use and replacement.
- Oversee MACDC data management and collection needs, especially related to the program evaluation and business planning processes.
Qualifications & Knowledge, Skills and Abilities
The ideal candidate will be an experienced executive leader with a solid track record of successfully leading and developing teams, working with an active Board, diversifying revenue streams and success in fundraising, as well as cultivating relationships with a wide spectrum of stakeholders, donors, and partners. The Executive Director will have a strong external presence and the ability to successfully engage with the media and policymakers to advance MACDC’s goals. They will bring a deep understanding of community and economic development and will be highly attuned to real estate development, housing counseling and will have knowledge of the current community challenges and opportunities relating to the mission of MACDC. Successful candidates should have at least five years experience in relevant community development or similar work and be effective communicators.
Other qualifications:
- A bachelor’s degree required, Master’s preferred.
- Demonstrated commitment to equity, and specific knowledge of the City of Philadelphia (or other major city) are highly desired.
- Knowledge of leadership and management principles related to non-profit organizations.
- Knowledge of current community challenges and opportunities relating to the mission of MACDC.
- Knowledge of human resources management.
- Knowledge of standard development/fundraising practices for tax exempt organizations.
- Knowledge of program evaluation and management for tax exempt organizations.
- Knowledge of project management practices.
- 5 or more years of management experience in a non-profit, or similar, organization
- The ideal candidate is an effective problem solver and creative thinker who manages stress well, works effectively on teams and is able to establish warm relationships with others.
Salary
Competitive salary and benefits package