Program Lead, Food and Wellness Network: Public Health Management Corporation

The FAWN (Food and Wellness Network) Lead provides leadership in the development, implementation and oversight of FAWN’s community based interventions aimed at reducing food insecurity and promoting healthy food access for children and families in the Turning Points for Children service areas. The FAWN Director will be a social entrepreneur who wants to put big ideas about food insecurity to work within an established school system. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to run their own operation, with the stability and support offered by a large organization. This position reports to the Sr. Director; Foster Care & Program Services.
Responsibilities:
- Provides direct supervision of the two Site Coordinators and other staff as assigned.
- Maintains, grows and oversees FAWN community engagement activities.
- Plans, reviews and evaluates operating policies, practices and procedures for FAWN and initiates policy review. Assists FAWN staff in operationalizing new processes and program innovations.
- Develops and oversees implementation of adjunctive community-based programs aimed at reducing food insecurity and promoting healthy food access for children and families in the TPFC services area.
- Works with Turning Points senior leaders to cultivate relationships with subcontracted agencies providing relevant community-based and prevention programs, including negotiating contracts and scopes of services, instituting and implementing compliance oversight procedures, approving expenditures, etc.
- Uses program outcome data to help drive and improve program implementation via the development of programmatic policies and procedures.
- Keeps abreast of new evidence-based practices aimed at reducing food insecurity and promoting health food access for children and families, and assists in evaluating such programs for potential use by Turning Points.
- Participates in grant-writing and other resource development activities for FAWN program and other community-based and prevention programs as needed.
- Develops and sustains collaborative partnerships with community agencies, and city and state departments that support the success of hunger relief and health promotion programs.
- Manages FAWN program budget.
- Establishes partnerships with institutions, organizations, and programs that can provide resources and tools to FAWN clients based on their needs.
- Develops relationships with local schools, programs, and organizations to recruit volunteers and interns reflecting the diverse clients FAWN serves.
- Recruits’ interns from Philadelphia area colleges, universities, and high schools to support FAWN pantry operations, provide research, and lead projects that enhance TPFC and FAWN’s mission.
- Designs specific internship job descriptions and projects for interns to lead.
- Supervises and trains all FAWN interns including having regular check-ins, performance evaluations, and skills assessments.
- Act as a liaison between Phila School District and FAWN sites.
- Provides coverage to FAWN sites when needed.
Possible Performance Measures:
- Raise and manage funds to sustain FAWN program.
- Monitor pantry operations at Tilden Middle School and at another school location
- Build partnerships to bring additional health and wellness resources to FAWN clients.
- Accurate and timely reporting on services.
Skills:
- Demonstrated knowledge of program development, evaluation methods and procedures.
- Demonstrated supervisory experience.
- Ability to conceptualize, implement and evaluate new projects.
- Experience with grant writing and reporting.
- Culturally sensitive to the needs and diversities of multi-cultural communities.
- Skills in typing, basic computer operations, Microsoft, PowerPoint, Excel, etc.
- Strong organizational skills.
- Knowledge of social services, child welfare and family systems services.
- Knowledge of hunger relief systems, health promotion and nutrition education.
- Able to work independently, demonstrating good judgement and prioritizing.
- Must be accurate and detail oriented.
- Practices good customer service skills in all working relationships.
- Experience facilitating public meetings and other public forums.
- Strong interpersonal skills, respectful and courteous nature.
- Strong writing and oral presentation skills.
- Current driver’s license and good driving record.
- Trained in ServSafe and licensed in food handling preferred
Experience:
- Minimum 3 years’ experience in the management or administration of a social service or hunger relief program.
Education Requirement:
- Bachelor’s in social work, public health or a related field required.
Salary:
- Commensurate with education and experience.
PHMC is committed to providing Equal Employment Opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to age, race, creed, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, marital status, status as a covered veteran, genetic predisposition or carrier status or any other characteristic protected by law.
Details at a Glance
-
TIME COMMITMENTFull Time Schedule
-
EDUCATION4-Year Degree Required
Benefits
•Health and Dental Insurance
•Life Insurance
•Paid Time Off
•Retirement Plans
•Tuition Reimbursement Program
•Healthy Lifestyle and Wellness Initiatives