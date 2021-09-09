Program Manager, Arts & Culture: Glen Foerd on the Delaware

Position Description: The Program Manager will be responsible for developing and implementing a robust slate of public programs. They will oversee Glen Foerd’s popular Artist Residency program and a new Teen Arts initiative, in addition to organizing 1-2 programs for the public monthly. The Program Manager will also be responsible for organizing and leading public tours; developing and implementing evaluations; improving the interpretation of the site for guests; and organizing large-scale public events, including staffing and assisting with event setup and breakdown. They will also develop a calendar of engaging programs and will assist with fundraising efforts as needed and other duties as assigned. The Program Manager, Arts & Culture, will report to Glen Foerd’s Assistant Director.
Qualifications:
- BA degree in history, art, museum studies, education or closely related field
- 2 years experience in program development and delivery
- Experience organizing large-scale events for the public
- Experience writing grants a plus
- Excellent oral, written, and interpersonal skills
- Strong organizational skills
- Demonstrated experience with graphic design
- Experience working with Eventbrite; Mailchimp; Squarespace; Typeform; and Canva is a plus
- Valid driver’s license
Glen Foerd is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability status, or any other status protected by the laws or regulations in the locations where we operate. Glen Foerd will not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on any of these characteristics.