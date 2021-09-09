The James A. Michener Art Museum seeks a full-time Public Programs Manager to join the department of Public Engagement. Public programs engage and involve the community in the arts and encourage participation in and contributions to the Museum’s mission. This individual will help to put the Museum on the map as a vibrant site for the community to engage in thought-provoking conversation, stimulating dialogue and to have fun.

The James A. Michener Art Museum was founded in 1988 as an independent, non-profit cultural institution dedicated to preserving, interpreting, and exhibiting the art and cultural heritage of the Bucks County region. The Museum is named for Doylestown’s most famous son, the Pulitzer-Prize winning writer, James A. Michener who first dreamed of a regional art museum in the early 1960s. The Museum is housed in the former Bucks County Jail and has evolved from a modest facility with a locally derived mission to an AAM accredited museum with a broad vision. A solid collection of Pennsylvania Impressionist paintings, special exhibitions showcasing a wide range of historical and contemporary work as well as educational and public programs, attract annually more than 135,000 visitors from around the world, pre-pandemic. We seek an audience-focused Public Programs Manager to develop, design, and deliver public programs for existing and yet-to-be reached community members.

The ideal candidate will be a rigorous critical-thinker, curious, and multifaceted in their communication and engagement. They will be able to engender trust and inspire potential in our communities. They will be sensitive and thoughtful about working inside a former jail, embrace a multidisciplinary approach to storytelling through programming, and champion Diversity, Equity, Accessibility, and Inclusion (DEAI). The Museum is preparing to develop a new strategic plan, and the Public Programs Manager will work closely with all departments in leading and shaping public programs to be relevant, responsive, and audience-focused. This person will create innovative programming, forge partnerships with local colleges, universities, community groups, and more to grow programs for evolving audiences ranging from young professionals to multi-generational families. These programs range in scale and include lectures, talks, gallery programs, symposia, artist studio tours, music, dance, and theater performances, and other special events and programs that connect visitors to the Museum’s collection and exhibition programs.

Primary Responsibilities:

Create an annual schedule of public programs to earn revenue, increase traffic, engage audiences, and expand engagement opportunities for visitors

Create and nurture partnerships with external stakeholders and community members to collaboratively co-create programming that furthers the Museum’s mission and supports institutional goals and objectives

Develop, implement, and evaluate content-specific programs including artist talks, lectures, symposia, panel discussions, workshops, artist-residencies, writer-residencies, and a variety of gallery programs

Develop, implement, and evaluate visual and performing arts programs, including live entertainment, such as dance, music, and theater programs

Think creatively to make interdisciplinary connections and weave contemporary viewpoints into programs that explore the Museum’s mission, collection, and exhibitions

Collaborate with curatorial, exhibitions, and education staff to help shape programmatic offerings around exhibitions, installations, and the permanent collection

Maintain a current knowledge of national and international public programs management practices and comparative contemporary museum practices and visual culture

Establish relationships with other cultural organizations. Visit relevant exhibitions and events, establish and maintain contacts within the museum and academic community and liaise with professional colleagues

Administrative Responsibilities:

Work with the Director of Public Engagement, Visitor Engagement & Retail Manager, Director of Building Operations, Director of Exhibitions, and their respective teams to build systems that support public programs and ensure an exemplary visitor experience

Work with the Director of Marketing & Communications to contribute to public-facing communications, including print pieces, digital content, listings and schedules for programs, as well as press releases and social media to promote public programs

Work with Facilities staff to identify and manage appropriate equipment and event set up requirements

Manage and direct day-of operations for all public programs, including operational support for events and programs

Supervise part-time, grant-funded, contracted staff and volunteers as required

Manage and deliver offsite Public Program activities

Generate quarterly and annual reports to track programming and outreach progress

Develop, manage, track, and report on budgets and expense reports for departmental and special projects related to public programming for short-term and long-term goals.

Other duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelors’ Degree in a museum-related field including art history, humanities, theater, performance, music, museum studies and museum education OR equivalent relevant experience collaborating with community to develop and implement programs

3-5 years of experience in managing and presenting innovative and dynamic programming for diverse audiences

Experience working with academics, performers, and community members

Excellent project management

Excellent budgeting, forecasting, and financial reporting

Comfortable with and adept at communicating and building meaningful relationships with people of differing cultural backgrounds and lived experiences

Program evaluation: formal and informal, qualitative and quantitative

A strong communicator who has excellent public speaking and writing skills. Open to multiple points of view and skilled at dialogue

Flexible problem solver

Knowledge of current and best practices with public programs, DEAI, and educational programming

Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite

registration software (the Michener Museum uses Outbound)

Proficiency with Zoom, video conferencing, and virtual event software

Proficiency filming programs, live streaming programs, and technical equipment for live events like audio visual, sound, and camera operation

Ability and willingness to work nights and weekends to supervise programs

Physical requirements:

Periodically move throughout Museum facilities

Ability to ascend and descend stairs

Frequent use of multiple technical equipment and applications such as audio-visual equipment

50 – 70% of work will be performed at a desk. 30-50% of work will be presenting programs.

Evening and weekend hours are required.

Salary rage $42,000 – $47,000 plus benefits. This is a full time regular, non-exempt position, and working on site in Doylestown is required as well as some evening and weekend hours to facilitate program oversight.