Senior Project Manager: The Philadelphia Youth Network

About the Partnerships for Employment Pathways Department:

The Partnerships for Employment Pathways department collaborates with partners locally, regionally and nationally to support career-connected education and employment pathway opportunities for youth and young adults. We do this by engaging the regional business community to understand their current and future talent needs and connect them to initiatives, programs and opportunities that develop a true talent pipeline of Philadelphia residents. In addition, we strive to achieve excellence in worksite quality across PYN initiatives and use innovative approaches in the direct management of youth workforce opportunities.

Key areas of focus include:

· Partnering with key stakeholders to launch, coordinate and manage citywide campaigns targeted towards engaging the business community

· Cultivating relationships with the business to support career-connected education opportunities

· Ensure worksites have the tools and resources needed to provide quality experiences for young people

· Supporting city-wide partners and projects to promote high-quality employment pathway opportunities for our city’s youth and young adults

General Description:

The Senior Project Manager will be responsible for implementing PYN’s vision for enhancing and streamlining the experience for employers seeking to partner with PYN around their talent needs and solutions. Their overall efforts will focus on:

· Engage the regional business community, build relationships, and understand their current and future talent needs

· Connect businesses to career pathway training programs that meet their talent needs

· Executing PYN’s employer engagement strategy focused on registration, compliance and roles/responsibilities that ensure delivery of quality workplace experiences.

· Managing the training and delivery of resources that support design and implementation of work experiences across the Career Development Framework (CDF)

Essential Functions:

· Develop and manage the database of employers including registration, data collection, maintenance, analysis, and reporting

· Lead PYN’s efforts to engage external partners around the redesign and improvement of the employer experience

· Proactively engage employers who have a need for talent and connect them to the right internal or external programs that align with their talent needs

· Ensure that employers connecting to PYN understand their roles and responsibilities before during and after the delivery and implementation of work experiences

· Design and deliver training resources to support employers participating in workforce development programs

· Lead a cross functional team that will inform organizational strategies related to the continuous improvement of employer awareness, engagement, and education

· Coordinate with internal stakeholders to ensure alignment on messaging, process, and timelines

Education, Experience & Skills Required:

• Bachelor’s degree in business, administration, project management or related areas of study

• Demonstrated experience building and maintaining effective working relationships with stakeholders and partners

• Minimum 5 years’ experience in project and/or relationship management

• Experience in assessing the talent needs of business and connecting them to the appropriate training programs

• Ability to effectively articulate and communicate workforce development programs and services

• Strong leadership skills, self-direction, and the ability to take ownership and drive responsibilities through to completion while balancing the needs of all stakeholders

• Ability to implement systems necessary to gather, maintain and analyze statistical data and generate reports

• Strong verbal and written communication skills

• Ability to take ownership and drive responsibilities through to completion

• Excellent customer service skills

• Strong organizational, analytical, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

• Detail-oriented with a high level of accuracy

• Ability to excel in a high-performing team and project a positive attitude

• Proficiency in Microsoft Windows and Office

• Ability to work evenings and weekends, as needed

• Familiarity with PYN initiatives is preferred, but not required