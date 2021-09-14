Major Gifts Officer: Catholic Leadership Institute

Vision:

We see a world where each individual understands their God-given mission in life and is doing their best to fulfill it; a world where Catholic leaders are influential voices in society; a world where Jesus’ example of loving, servant leadership is modeled in every family, workplace, parish, and community.

Purpose:

Catholic Leadership Institute (CLI) provides bishops, priests, deacons, religious, and lay persons in the Roman Catholic Church with world-class, pastoral leadership formation and consulting services that strengthen their confidence and competence in ministry, enabling them to articulate a vision for their local church, to call forth the gifts of those they lead, and to create more vibrant faith communities rooted in Jesus Christ.

Overview:

CLI is playing a critical role on behalf of the Roman Catholic Church of today and tomorrow. CLI is helping the Church to navigate generational shifts, to respond to and prepare for ever-mounting demographic challenges among ordained religious and the laity, to establish a near-term vision for the Church in the U.S., and to define an overall roadmap for the Church’s future. The organization is accompanying Catholic parishes, dioceses, and their leaders – from the seminarian to the seasoned bishop to lay leaders – on their journeys amid the complexities of the modern world, supporting them in meeting corresponding challenges and opportunities with the benefit of world-class training, fresh perspectives, and intentionality. CLI and its partners are indeed helping to build a future of hope for Catholic generations to come, one where the Church is not only sustaining but thriving with vibrant communities rooted in Jesus Christ.

Increasing demand for CLI’s programs requires significant increases in philanthropic funding on an annual basis. As a result, the selected Major Gift Officer will be joining a growing and evolving team of individuals dedicated to our mission while expanding CLI’s reach, donor audiences, and available funding.

Creating new, upgrading, and managing current major donor relationships is a crucial piece of building our ambitious philanthropic efforts. This position will play an important role in this endeavor with faith, creativity, independence, and gratitude to all our friends.

Position Summary:

The Major Gifts Officer is responsible for working with volunteer leaders, Philanthropy Team members, and other key stakeholders to meet the philanthropy objectives for this Roman Catholic apostolate. This includes developing strong relationships with existing and potential donor candidates throughout the country, helping to project and determine major gift activity goals and engaging key volunteers in the cultivation and solicitation of donor prospects.

This position can be remote. Travel 50% or more required.

Position Requirements:

Experience & Education

Bachelor’s Degree Required

Minimum of seven years of professional development experience in philanthropy

Experience in closing major gifts of $25,000+

Critical Skills and Demonstrated Behaviors

Outstanding communication skills including the ability to listen effectively

Natural relationship-builder who can find and make connections between people’s passions and the mission of the organization

Self-starter who is persistent and flexible

Organized individual who pays attention to detail and follows through with contacts in an appropriate timeframe

Ability to manage a portfolio of donors through the moves management process from identification to stewardship

Willingness to travel (4-6 times/month – 50% or more)

Experience in working with the entire spectrum of donors from loyal to new prospects

Ability to use referrals, networking, and research to grow a portfolio

Expresses ideas and thoughts in a clear and effective manner with internal and external stakeholders; willing to communicate new ideas

Thinks and acts independently; anticipates what needs to be done and does it

Handles deviations from routine without assistance; readily accepts changes in procedures, assignments and priorities

Gains the trust and respect of leadership, co-workers and outside contacts; able to network to accomplish goals

Genuine interest in stakeholders and co-workers; willing to go the extra step for the organization’s success; committed to prayerful servant leadership

Practicing Roman Catholic

Key Responsibility Areas:

Area Key Responsibilities Major Donor & Prospect Management Identify, inform and involve major donor candidates (individual: portfolio of prospects and donors) in the mission of Catholic Leadership Institute through their time, talent and treasure, so that resources are secured to carry out the mission of Catholic Leadership Institute and major donor candidates feel deeply invested and engaged in that mission.

Volunteer Engagement Motivate, recruit and support CLI volunteer leaders in the identification, cultivation and solicitation of donor candidates in order to secure philanthropic revenue for Catholic Leadership Institute. Donor Communication Prepare, deliver and follow-up on proposals and gift opportunities for major donor prospects after accurately assessing their level of interest and capacity in order to provide meaningful opportunities for involvement and investment. Strategy Plan, implement and track short-term and long-term strategies with the Philanthropy Team in order to measure success and create accurate revenue, cash, and involvement metrics for the organization.

Critical Success Criteria:

Self-Assurance and Humility: Has deep trust in the Lord and in one's ability to meet most challenges. Inspires self and others to fulfill commitments and achieve a positive outcome. Does not seek personal recognition but is committed to the success and growth of others. Makes it about the other person rather than about self. Invites others to more fully participate and open up. Understands that "I have to do it myself and I can't do it alone." Values excellence and is committed to lifelong growth in holiness, confidence, and competence.

Comfortable with Ambiguity: Has ability to 'go and figure it out' when all necessary information is not available. Is willing to make quick decisions even without all the facts. Handles deviations from routine without assistance; readily accepts changes in procedures, assignments and priorities. Takes change in stride; adapts, improves and overcomes obstacles and challenges. Can balance competing priorities in assignments. Doesn't dwell on the negative or downside of things or situations.

Resilient Drive: Has the ability and energy to do what it takes to be faithful to God's call and to one's unique role in service to the CLI Vision and Mission. Is motivated to achieve his/her goals and to support the goals of the organization, knowing that that will require effort, flexibility and skill. Anticipates problems and obstacles and brings resourcefulness and a "can-do-spirit" to both short and long-term goals and tasks. Finds satisfaction in the living out of one's purpose and values and in the effort it takes to achieve one's key responsibilities and SMART Goals. Is committed to the development and training that it will take along the way.

Application Procedure: