VP for Advancement and Philanthropic Services: The Foundation for Delaware County

Starting Salary: $120,000 commensurate with experience, plus benefits

SUMMARY and BACKGROUND:

The Vice President for Advancement and Philanthropic Services works directly with the founda­ tion’s President and board of directors to plan and ensure that all activity is carried out in support of advancement, philanthropic services, estate planning, and communications for this fast paced, rapidly growing Media-based community foundation serving all of Delaware County, Pennsylva­ nia. Along with the President, Chief Impact Officer and Chief Financial Officer, the VP is an in­ tegral part of the 4-person leadership team, guiding approximately 70 employees, most of whom continue to work viliually. Direct reports include a Director of Institutional Support, Director of Communications, Development Manager, and one additional staff person TBD. It would be de­ sirable to have the new VP begin in early January, and it is expected that the retiring VP will be available at least on a part-time basis to overlap for 2-3 months. To learn more about the founda­ tion and its transformational work since its launch five years ago, visit https://delcofoundation.org

DUTIES and RESPONSIBILITIES:

Advancement

Implement and carry out planned giving program as part of overall community foundation build­ ing Plan for, hire, and provide inspiring management of all development Develop and oversee foundation’s annual fundraising program in consultation with President and Chief Impact Officer, active participation of a volunteer Advancement Committee, and with the approval of the board of directors. Advancement responsibilities include but are not limited to:

Strategic planning

Goal setting and action step development

Work with volunteer Professional Advisors Council and the region’s estate planning councils to cultivate strong relationships with estate planning and financial advisors

Connect Delaware County residents with opportunities to give to causes and services via direct support and planned giving vehicles

Development of a corporate fundraising program in concert with Director of Institutional Support

Oversight of annual and major gifts programs

Planning and implementation of fundraising events with Development Manager and Di­ rector of Communications

Management of other fundraising events and campaigns deemed necessary

Supervise Director oflnstitutional Support with grant writing and reporting to public and private funding sources including government agencies, businesses, and other foundations. Supervise Development Manager with management of donor lists, implementation of a vol­ unteer management database, and carrying out all Develop processes and procedures within the data management system for tracking fundrais­ ing success, providing reports as Work with staff development team to attract, recruit, involve and retain volunteers paiiicipating in the development activities of the Foundation, including new Professional Advisors Coordinate the work of volunteer event committees and Advancement Committee, soliciting their input and advice on a regular basis, and seeking input from other key constituencies re­ garding the quality of the foundation’s marketing, publications, fundraising, grant making and programmatic

Philanthropic Services

Create a plan for building philanthropic services at the foundation, ultimately increasing the number of funds established by donors who are philanthropically inclined, increasing the foundation’s corpus and cultivating relationships that will result in gifts to the foundation’s general fund to be used for impact grantmaking. This includes the establishment of a legacy program for bequests and other planned Build and maintain relationships with area professional advisors who are a major source of referrals for prospective fund holders, particularly donor advised funds. This includes managing the Professional Advisors Manage relationships with all existing fund advisors, being very responsive to all inquiries and providing information and support in a timely Respond to inquiries from those who are considering establishing a fund or wish to learn more. Listen carefully and work with them to ensure we are helping them to meet their philanthropic goals. Manage all scholarship funds and Administer the relationship with the Council on Foundations National Accreditation Program, ensuring that we maintain accreditation in good

Communications and Marketing

Supervise and collaborate with Director of Communications to develop and implement an internal and external communications, branding, marketing, and public relations plan to advance the foundation’s strategic vision, broaden awareness of its programs and priorities, grow its donor and volunteer base, and increase engagement across key stakeholder

Support the Director of Communications’ efforts to identify and develop relationships with key media, ensuring strategic placement of foundation-related stories and program Support the Director of Communications’ efforts to develop and implement a strategy around the use of the electronic media, including social media and use of social media making the foundation’s website highly relevant and Ensure annual community report, e-newsletter, and all other publications are compelling, relevant, accurate, and that they move the foundation’s mission forward Partner with the President and Director of Communications to develop key messages about the foundation’s purpose and programs, assist in the development of public presentations using those messages, and serve as one of key spokespersons when the President is Work closely with the President and Director of Communications to provide guidance and training to board members and other staff so that they are effective communicators of the foundation’s Develop and monitor annual marketing and communications budget in coordination with advancement, communications, and accounting

Organizational Representation

Back up the President and Chief Impact Officer as representative of the foundation in public settings including making presentations, and attending events and meetings, and serve as staff supervisor in their absence.

QUALIFICATIONS:

College degree

At least five years of development leadership in a non-profit

Expertise in planned giving a strong advantage but not

Excellent interpersonal, verbal, and written communication skills.

Ability to work independently and prioritize

Ability to delegate responsibilities and to meet

Ability to maintain high level of confidentiality, tact, and professionalism in representing the foundation

Demonstrated capacity and experience with computer software: Microsoft Word, Excel and fundraising database

Excellent typing

High level of efficiency and

Deep commitment to philanthropy as a tool to address historic racial inequities and move Delaware County

Physical Requirements:

*Prolonged periods sitting at a desk and working on a computer.

*Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds at times.

The Foundation for Delaware County is an Equal Opportunity Employer with a culture of high performance and continuous improvement that values learning and a commitment to quality. We use a supportive and collaborative approach in both our internal operations and throughout our work in Delaware County. All employees are required to have received the first COVID-19 vaccination dose by the first day of employment.

Interested applicants should send a resume and cover letter to jobs@delcofoundation.org