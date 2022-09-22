Director of Marketing, Communications & PR: Maternity Care Coalition

Organizational Summary
Since 1980, Maternity Care Coalition has assisted more than 145,000 families throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania, focusing particularly on neighborhoods with high rates of poverty, infant mortality, health disparities, and changing immigration patterns. We know a family’s needs change as they go through the pregnancy and their child’s first years, and we offer a range of services and programs for every step along the way. The mission of Maternity Care Coalition is to improve the health and well-being of pregnant women and parenting families and enhance school readiness for children 0-3.
Position Summary
In alignment with MCC’s core values and strategic priorities, reporting to the Vice President of Advancement & External Affairs, The Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations will develop and lead strategic marketing andn communication plans for the organization with the goal to increase brand awareness from community stakeholders including prospective and current: clients, funders, partners, providers, donors, and volunteers. Additionally, the Director of Marketing, Communications, and Public Relations will develop and lead internal campaigns aimed at creating effective internal agency communications. This position directs the efforts of the marketing communications and public relations staff and coordinates at the strategic and tactical levels with the various departments within MCC.
Essential Tasks
Management- Responsible for overseeing the Marketing, Communications, and PR team and any activities related to the success of that team and the entire agency
- Provide leadership and mentorship to entire team, including any consultants, with specific direct supervision of the Associate Director of Marketing, Communications and PR
- Create a team culture that promotes Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice as well as growth. Encourage team members to attend professional development webinars and workshops. Create a healthy culture of feedback within your team
- Oversee the Marketing, Communications and PR budget, as well as any project budget impacting the team’s work
- Create and implement project timelines for agency-wide Marketing, Communication, and PR projects and oversee project timelines for any Marketing, Communications, and PR project that is managed by another team member
- Oversee vendor communications, specifically for our largest marketing and/or communication vendors
- Ensure your team and all agency spokespersons are aware of industry trends. Make recommendations and implement strategies based on trends and best practices
- Ensure team uses analytics and KPIs to drive strategy and tactics ensuring the success of campaign and projects
- Responsible for grant deliverables on an as needed basis
- Represent MCC at various city-wide, media oriented and fundraising events
Marketing – Structure and implement effective marketing strategies to build awareness of MCC and its programs and services, publicize accomplishments and help position MCC within the broader community.
- Direct the branding of MCC and its programs while advancing and protecting MCC’s identity and image
- Evaluate strategies for new marketing and outreach opportunities, ensuring alignment with strategic and growth priorities
- Oversee any creation of brand templates and standards for staff and external use
- Oversee production, design, and distribution of external facing materials such as MCC’s Annual Report, program brochures, palm cards, advertisements, donor newsletters, promotional material, exhibits, program booklets, and publications
- Support fundraising activities by partnering with the Director of Individual and Corporate Giving, Grants Team, and Development Team by creating and executing targeted marketing campaigns and supporting marketing grant deliverables that help achieve agency fundraising goals
- In partnership with the CEO, VP of Advancement & External Affairs, and Development Team, provide leadership and strategic direction for public facing MCC events, with heightened leadership on the annual Celebrating Mothers Brunch, which includes creating detailed program agenda, scripts, and audio visuals and managing the production of print and promotional materials
Communications – Develop and oversee MCC’s internal and external communications plan and activities aimed at increasing and ensuring effective, clear, dynamic, and motivating messaging
Internal:
- Oversee processes and projects which support or train staff on communication best practices such as internal agency announcements and policies
- Oversee and support development and promotion of internal staff communications, in collaboration with other departments.
External:
- Ensure the Marketing, Communications, and PR Team has ongoing involvement with all MCC teams to provide creative input and advice on the communications, marketing and public relations aspects of our programs, services, and policy/advocacy work
- In partnership with the Director of Individual and Corporative Giving, craft a compelling story and gather agency data points to include in annual fundraising materials such as: MCC Annual Report, Cases for Support, Newsletters, and Annual Appeals
- Oversee MCC’s website and its editorial content including editing and proofreading web copy
Public Relations – Oversee and ensure execution of the organization’s public relations strategies, ensuring a favorable public and internal image for Maternity Care Coalition.
- Responsible speech writing, including all speeches for the CEO
- Oversee and ensure a smooth and effective process for preparing agency speakers for events, press conferences, media coverage, etc.
- Oversee all public facing use of MCC messaging such as print materials, email promotions, website copy, and other mediums so that the content promotes the organization’s objectives.
- In partnership with the Associate Director of Marketing, Communications, and PR, develop and oversee MCC’s External PR Strategy, determining what opportunities strategically position MCC for growth and impact
- In partnership with the Associate Director of Marketing, Communications, and PR, write speeches for organizational leaders and others on an as needed basis.
- In partnership with the CEO and VP of Advancement & External Affairs, leverage new and existing relationships with nonprofits, health systems, businesses, community organizations, spokespersons and media outlets to advance strategic goals and to meet revenue goals
Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities
- Demonstrated understanding of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Justice Principles. Model inclusive practices and respect for differences.
- Candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences are strongly encouraged to apply
- Creativity and the ability to introduce new ideas and approaches.
- Impeccable ability to write and edit (writing sample required)
- Strong understanding of marketing best practices for print and online channels.
- Experience executing large-scale agency pieces such as an Annual Report
- Excellent skills in communications, project management and administration including the ability to set priorities, handle multiple tasks and manage time effectively.
- Good interpersonal skills and ability to work with diverse groups, independently and as an effective team member.
- Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines.
- Computer competency in word processing, preferably Microsoft Office Suite Products as well as experience with Adobe Creative Suite including InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator
Experience, Education, and Licensure
- A minimum of five years of progressive related work experience in marketing and communications, preferably in the nonprofit sector
- A minimum of two years of supervisory experience
- Knowledge of the Philadelphia region and relevant health partners and players desirable.
- BS/BA or equivalent lived or professional experience
- COVID-19 proof of vaccination
SALARY
Benefits
MCC offers health, dental, and vision insurance, flexible spending accounts, paid parental leave, retirement savings and paid time off.
Apply
Potential new hires interested in this role must submit a resume, cover letter and writing samples to be considered for this role to: sharclerode@maternitycarecoalition.org.
We look forward to working with you!