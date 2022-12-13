Creative Strategist: Fresh Artists

About Fresh Artists:

Fresh Artists is an innovative nonprofit located in East Falls, Philadelphia that empowers compassionate, creative, and capable K-12 public school children to partner with corporate America to tackle the critical shortage of arts funding in our nation’s public schools. Fresh Artists installs artwork in corporations to advocate for quality public art education and raise funds to deliver innovative visual art programs and art materials to public schools struggling with shrinking budgets.

Overview of the role:

Fresh Artists is seeking a Creative Strategist who wants to make a social impact and take on the challenge of developing and implementing strategies to grow our fundraising initiatives, corporate partnerships, and Corporate Art Program.

Looking for someone with:

Strong leadership skills and has exceptional ability to motivate, manage, and mentor staff.

Excellent written, oral communication and presentation skills.

Strategic thinker and social innovator.

Goal oriented person who sees the big picture, plans, and puts thought into action.

Extensive experience in marketing, strategic planning, and fundraising.

Knowledgeable of greater Philadelphia’s philanthropic and corporate landscape.

Ability to manage multiple projects and prioritize appropriately.

Thrives in social situations and make meaningful connections.

Passionate and cares deeply about the future of our nation’s children.

Creative and loves the arts and have a strong knowledge of visual arts, art procurement, curation and or educational programs.

Requirements:

7+ years marketing, fundraising and strategic planning experience for small to mid-sized organizations.

Work with the Executive Director (ED) and President to guide the mission, purpose, and priorities of the organization.

Set annual monetary and programmatic goals and work with the ED to create budgets according to short- and long-term goals.

Fundraising by working with the ED and President to maintain and grow our contributed revenue.

Develop and implement individual and institutional giving strategies.

Manage and maintain Donor Perfect donor management system.

Grant writing and management.

Work with the President and Executive Director to identify and pitch our Corporate Art Program and partnerships to current and potential corporate partners.

Design and implement a marketing and communications strategy to increase fundraising efforts and grow our Corporate Art Program.

Benefits:

Health insurance (and we pay 100% of your premiums for medical)

Affordable dental package is offered and paid for by employee

2 weeks paid vacation, 5 sick days, 2 personal days, and 10 paid holidays

Meaningful work at an organization that is empowering young lives through art and saving art education in underfunded public schools

Learn More About Us:

Watch our series of short videos to learn about our Corporate Art Program and educational programs

Fresh Artists is an equal employment opportunity (EEO) to all employees and qualified applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, ancestry, sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, disability, marital status, or status as a veteran. Fresh Artists complies with all applicable laws.