Development Services Manager: Tyler Arboretum

The Development Services Manager (DSM) is a unique opportunity to work with the tight-knit development team at Tyler Arboretum at a time of great growth and excitement. The DSM will be responsible for ensuring the complex day-to-day operations of the department are running smoothly. Competitive candidates should be ready for the processing, printing, mailing, and data management associated with the Development department, and be committed to the delivery of excellent customer service to the Tyler community. Working in a department with grants, major gifts, corporate and foundation relations will allow you to learn about each of these important aspects of development work at Tyler.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

-Day-to-Day Operations: Process, fulfill, and service all revenue and giving programs administered by the Development department, such as membership and auto-renewals, regular and monthly donations, the Library Pass program, sponsorships, corporate memberships, and more.

– Answer Inquiries: Serve as the primary point of contact for members, donors, and others to contact the Development department via phone and email.

– Volunteer and Seasonal Staffing Management: Use your excellent people skills to manage volunteers and/or interns.

– Reconciliation: Interface with Accounting department to ensure data consistency between the accounting software and ALTRU database.

– Mailings: Process department mailings and/or emails for membership, annual giving, bequest appeals, stewardship and invitation mailings, and more.

– Events: Represent Development and perform key duties at donor cultivation and stewardship events, fundraisers, members-only programs, and the membership sales table (requires some nights and weekends).

– Database: Act as the point person for Development data management, entering and pulling data accurately for lists, reports, and other uses. Serve as one of Tyler’s key database administrators, continually finding improved ways to use Altru and assisting other departments with database questions or tasks as they arise.



Requirements

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience

Strong Computer Skills: Microsoft Office skills (Excel, Word, Outlook). Able to learn and fully master a constituent relationship management (CRM) database, currently Altru

Strong level of accuracy: complete tasks quickly, accurately, and independently. Able to adjust day-to-day tasks with flexibility based on departmental priorities

Confidentiality: Handles confidential information with discretion. Comfortable working with members, donors, trustees, staff, and the public by phone, email, and in person

Can work evening and weekend events as needed in addition to a set of Weekend Duty on-call rotations shared with other full-time staff

Work Environment: General office environment with occasional work on the Arboretum’s grounds, significant computer and telephone work, occasional local travel to complete Arboretum business, frequent sitting, standing, walking, bending, and climbing stairs with occasional lifting of light to medium loads, up to 50lbs