Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships: Main Line Art Center

The Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships will be a key part of the Art Center’s leadership team. They will be responsible for the cultivation, management and solicitation of individual gifts, annual giving, corporate funding, and some grant writing. They will also be responsible for the proactive identification and cultivation of strategic partnerships within the business and philanthropic communities of greater Philadelphia. They will have proven success in identifying and cultivating relationships with prospects and donors and the acquisition of large gifts. They will work with the Board and staff in order to meet the funding goals of the Art Center.

Essential duties and responsibilities include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

This position includes a benefits package including fully funded health and dental insurance and matching SIMPLE IRA plan. Staff are also encouraged to take a free class each term.

Foundation, Corporate and Government Funding:

Establish and maintain relationships with existing corporate and foundation donors

Continually research opportunities for funding through individual, foundation, and corporate channels

Maintain annual grant calendar and execute all renewals

Write targeted grants and reports for awarded grants in collaboration with Co-Directors

Solicit corporate sponsorship for programs including summer camp, exhibitions, community and accessible programs, among others

Proactively seek out beneficial partnerships within the business community through participation in committees, groups, and events

Handle all aspects of the Center’s participation in the EITC (Educational Improvement Tax Credit) program including renewal and identification of new EITC partners

Individual Giving, Donor and Prospect Management:

Achieve annual revenue goals through targeted fundraising campaigns, individual giving, and corporate & foundation support

Develop and oversee strategies for all fundraising campaigns and targeted fundraising initiatives.

Maintain a prospect portfolio to optimize fundraising opportunities through relationship building, individual cultivation and stewardship efforts

Write all affiliated donor correspondence including solicitations, annual appeals, corporate sponsorship materials, and thank you letters.

Work with the Board to identify and cultivate major gift prospects and grow endowment opportunities.

Manage Fundraising Committee, composed of Board Members and involved individuals to achieve annual goals

Develop and coordinate fundraising and cultivation events.

Manage internal donor lists and contact reports in Art Center database and ensure information is accurate and up to date.

Track giving across all channels and deliver comprehensive progress reports to Co-Directors and Fundraising Committee

Keep up-to-date and thorough records of grant solicitation, results and reports.

Contribute to annual report and other communications

Represent the organization at events and consistently seek networking opportunities to increase the Art Center’s visibility as an essential hub of community and creativity.

Membership Program

Maintain existing program through numbers tracking, renewals, and benefits fulfillment

Identify methods of program expansion, including development of upper-level program, events, and enhanced benefits activations

Assist in development and launch of program focused on individuals 25-45 years of age

Event Rentals:

Oversee event rental program including contracts, day-of event support, and new rental prospects.

Education/Experience: