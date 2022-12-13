Special Project Program Officer: PA Humanities

The Organization:

PA Humanities is a fast-paced, high impact organization that works closely with communities across the state to put the humanities into action to create positive change. We are connectors and hands-on innovators who help bring Pennsylvania’s creative and dynamic projects to life. As a leading voice for the cultural sector, we advocate for a future where everyone has access to the resources and tools to lead change in their communities. Our team has a strong commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging principles. We are passionate about the humanities and dedicated to putting people first, innovating and growing, sharing tools and building networks. Learn more about us at pahumanities.org.

PA Humanities is an equal opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status.

The Role:

The Special Projects Program Officer develops, manages, and produces content for a portfolio of community-based programs and grantmaking across the state that demonstrate the impact of the humanities in action. This position is part doer and part strategy, a program producer who can both create content with communities and imagine new learning opportunities with them. With a demonstrated ability to collaborate within diverse communities across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, you will expand our civic engagement and education initiatives while producing new lines of programming and grantmaking to build up our statewide engagement, visibility, and resources. This is a full-time opportunity with responsibilities encompassing program strategy, development, and management. In addition to managing day-to-day program and partnership activities, you will produce and expand lines of community-based programming, grants, and special projects.



Qualifications and Skills:

7 years work experience in nonprofit, philanthropic, media, or government sectors (or equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered)

Proven track record in community engagement in urban and/or rural communities able to travel throughout Pennsylvania and occasionally outside of the region

Strong interest or experience in grantmaking, capacity-building initiatives, or developing communities of practice

Commitment to learning and participatory evaluation

Strong project management skills and a demonstrated ability to manage projects or initiatives from start to finish

Self-directed and collaborative, with the ability to work independently to set goals, juggle multiple priorities, work with a team, manage time effectively, and get the job done with a wide range of people across and outside the organization

Excellent communication skills, oral and written, including public speaking and facilitation of programs

Compensation:

The salary range for this position is between $70,000 and $75,000 commensurate with experience. We offer a competitive benefits package including:

Medical

Dental

Vision

Life/Disability

Pre-Tax Flexible Spending Account (Medical/Dental/Vision, Commuter Benefits, Parking)

Paid Vacation, Sick Leave, and Holidays

Retirement Savings Plan with Employer Match

Employee Assistance Program

Professional Development and Wellness Benefits

Work Environment:

This is currently a hybrid position (in-person at our Philadelphia office and remote) with travel. All PA Humanities employees must be fully vaccinated (and current with boosters) against COVID-19. Successful applicants will be required to show proof of vaccination by the first day of work. Reasonable accommodations will be considered for those with qualifying medical or religious exemptions.