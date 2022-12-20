Co-Director of Marketing for Music and Variety: The Grand Opera House

The Co-Director of Marketing for Music & Variety coordinates and oversees all marketing and sales functions for shows and events at The Grand, baby grand, and The Playhouse on Rodney Square (not related to Broadway in Wilmington). In this newly re-structured position, he/she will report to the Executive Director, and work collaboratively with the Co-Director of Marketing for Broadway to guide the following organizational goals:

Strengthen The Grand’s unique brand to build relevance among target consumer audiences.

Expand The Grand’s reach and impact by engaging new audiences who more fully represent the diversity of the community.

Work with internal stakeholders to plan, create, and launch communication campaigns around new announcements and initiatives.

The Co-Director of Marketing for Music and Variety supervises an Associate Director for Music & Variety. He/She will work collaboratively to manage projects with the Design Manager, and to determine appropriate policies and procedures for a successful Box Office staff and operations. They will identify specific needs and communicate well with the Director of Technology. They will share marketing responsibility for development, education, and engagement efforts, as well as marketing relationships with resident companies and community partners. This team approach is a trial, and may be redefined as needed and determined by the parties involved.



Key Responsibilities

Review and edit show contracts for information relating to ticketing, marketing, audience experiences. Respond to and communicate with agents requesting ticket reports, media plans, etc.

Create and implement fully integrated marketing plans designed to sell season tickets and individual shows. Provide reporting on campaign ROI and analytics for all efforts.

Plan, negotiate and build out media buys for various ad platforms and oversee the day-to-day execution of media.

Plan and implement direct mail campaigns including the design and printing process, list acquisitions, and coordination with mail house.

Plan and implement digital marketing program and social media campaigns to engage target audiences.

Monitor website content, digital communications, and print materials.

Coordinate outside promotional opportunities and manage street teams to reach a variety of target audiences.

Education & Preferred Qualifications