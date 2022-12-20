Co-Director of Marketing for Music and Variety: The Grand Opera House

The Co-Director of Marketing for Music & Variety coordinates and oversees all marketing and sales functions for shows and events at The Grand, baby grand, and The Playhouse on Rodney Square (not related to Broadway in Wilmington). In this newly re-structured position, he/she will report to the Executive Director, and work collaboratively with the Co-Director of Marketing for Broadway to guide the following organizational goals:
- Strengthen The Grand’s unique brand to build relevance among target consumer audiences.
- Expand The Grand’s reach and impact by engaging new audiences who more fully represent the diversity of the community.
- Work with internal stakeholders to plan, create, and launch communication campaigns around new announcements and initiatives.
The Co-Director of Marketing for Music and Variety supervises an Associate Director for Music & Variety. He/She will work collaboratively to manage projects with the Design Manager, and to determine appropriate policies and procedures for a successful Box Office staff and operations. They will identify specific needs and communicate well with the Director of Technology. They will share marketing responsibility for development, education, and engagement efforts, as well as marketing relationships with resident companies and community partners. This team approach is a trial, and may be redefined as needed and determined by the parties involved.
Key Responsibilities
- Review and edit show contracts for information relating to ticketing, marketing, audience experiences. Respond to and communicate with agents requesting ticket reports, media plans, etc.
- Create and implement fully integrated marketing plans designed to sell season tickets and individual shows. Provide reporting on campaign ROI and analytics for all efforts.
- Plan, negotiate and build out media buys for various ad platforms and oversee the day-to-day execution of media.
- Plan and implement direct mail campaigns including the design and printing process, list acquisitions, and coordination with mail house.
- Plan and implement digital marketing program and social media campaigns to engage target audiences.
- Monitor website content, digital communications, and print materials.
- Coordinate outside promotional opportunities and manage street teams to reach a variety of target audiences.
Education & Preferred Qualifications
- College degree in a related field of marketing, journalism, public relations, or communications
- 5 years industry work experience in the live events/entertainment business or consumer marketing
- Proven results in digital marketing, particularly within entertainment industry, with demonstrable experience leading and managing SEO/SEM, marketing database, email, social media and/or display advertising campaigns
- Strong media buying skills in the fields of radio, print, television and outdoor, as well as experience in working with media buying agencies and strong negotiating skills
- Highly effective and persuasive communicator with excellent presentation skills, accuracy and attention to detail
- Excellent organizational skills with ability to work in fast-paced environment, manage multiple competing priorities, and meet strict deadlines
- Exceptional interpersonal skills with the ability to build rapport within a team environment and work well independently
- Ability to be appreciative of diverse perspectives, and a commitment to the organization’s initiatives regarding racial equity, diversity, inclusion, and accessJob Type: Full-time with benefitsSchedule: Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm, some nights and weekends required
Working Conditions: While performing the duties of this job, the employee will occasionally travel (walk/drive) between venues. The noise level in the work environment is usually quiet to moderate but can be loud during performances. The passage of employees through the work area is average and normal.
Conclusion: This job description is intended to convey information essential to understanding the scope of the position and it is not intended to be an exhaustive list of skills, efforts, duties, responsibilities or working conditions associated with the position.
The Grand Opera House, Inc. values diversity and is committed to assuring equal opportunity to all persons and does not discriminate on the basis of race, national origin, religion, color, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, marital status, age, veteran status or disability in its programs, activities or employment practices.