Executive Director: The Village of Arts and Humanities

The Village of Arts and Humanities is an iconic, 36-year arts and community development organization rooted in Philadelphia’s deeply disinvested Fairhill-Hartranft neighborhood. Our mission is to support artists and Black community residents to imagine, design, and build a more just and equitable society.

Reporting to the Board of Directors, The Village seeks a strategic and community-oriented Executive Director to provide mission- and values-driven leadership, and management across all aspects of the organization. This person will oversee a $2.5-3.5M annual budget,a team of 16 full- and part-time team members, and a body of more than 20 teaching and visiting artists per year.

This is an outstanding opportunity for a highly motivated experienced leader to join a highly respected and rapidly growing organization. The Village is prepared to offer a very attractive compensation package, including a competitive base salary between $120,000-$135,000.