Programming & Marketing Manager: Performance Garage

Marketing:

The Programming and Marketing Manager is responsible for the overall promotion and execution of the marketing packages for renters of the PG, their classes, rehearsals, and workshops. This includes overseeing social media tools including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, as well as a quarterly online newsletter (Mailchimp), e-blasts and limited print materials. Additionally, the Programming and Marketing Manager develops content acting as videographer or photographer for use in communications and social media. This may include editing video testimonials, and basic graphic design and layout work. In consult with the Development department and the Board of Director’s Gala Committee, the Programming and Marketing Manager oversees and helps implement tasks related to a special-events, such as the yearly Gala, and may include producing, printing and mailing of invitations, cultivation of silent auctions, catering, spirits, and sponsorships. The Programming and Marketing Manager is responsible for all administration tasks related to Marketing.



Programming:

Responsible for renting two active dance studios for rehearsals, classes, as well as full production rentals and other events.

Manages a computerized rental calendar for easy and efficient scheduling.

Meets with all renters and maintains an ongoing dialogue to make sure they have everything necessitated for a successful rental experience.

Assists in determining rental costs and negotiating contracts.

Communicates/liaisons/collaborates with Custodian and Technical Coordinator to present the best possible setting for renters and the public including overseeing and scheduling of all ongoing and one-time maintenance, up-keep, and cleaning.

Keeps records on all space requests and activities, prepares reports and evaluates data to plan for future rental efficiencies.

Explore, develop, and initiate new and additional forms of rental revenue.

Administrative tasks include phone and email answering and monitoring to provide a high level of customer service to current and potential clients and to the general public. Attends weekly staff meetings with the Executive, Managing, Development, Financial, and Technical Coordinator to review assignments and to report on weekly progress. They record and archive minutes for all staff and board meetings. Personnel management duties include interviewing and hiring interns, as well as overseeing and managing their assignments.

The optimum candidate will possess the following:

· A Bachelor’s degree or equivalent.

· Minimum 2 years of experience in marketing, rental and/or production related fields.

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills, and a demonstrated ability to write clearly and persuasively.

· Excellent project management & analytical skills.

· Strong understanding of current online marketing concepts, strategy and best practice and competency with social media strategies.

· Ability to attend to numerous projects concurrently and prioritize accordingly.

· An enthusiasm for and knowledge of dance and/or other performing arts.

· Proficiency in MS Office Suite, Google Office Suite, Adobe Suite, Wix, and social media outlets.