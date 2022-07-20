Director of Development: The Fund for Women & Girls

Job Summary

Director of Development Job Description

The Fund for Women and Girls leads and unites the community through philanthropy and advocacy to ensure that women and girls have opportunities and resources to thrive in Chester County, PA. Since 1996, we have supported women and girls through fundraising, grantmaking, and educational opportunities. Since our inception, we have awarded more than $4 million in grants to 86 nonprofit organizations addressing critical needs.

To contribute to the mission, the Director of Development plans and executes the implementation of a strategic and comprehensive approach to fundraising, which includes but is not limited to: major and individual gifts, corporate contributions, grant writing and events. Working with all constituencies within The Fund, including staff, board, volunteers and donors, this position works closely with the Executive Director and Development Committee Chair to increase the organization’s financial and organizational growth. Respect, knowledge, and passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion are also important, as we are an organization that champions these initiatives and embeds DEI into our everyday practices.

This is a full-time flexible position requiring a regular presence throughout Chester County. This staff member will be in our West Chester office a minimum of two days each week, attending in-person stakeholder meetings, events, and activities throughout Chester County as needed, and participating in occasional evening and weekend hours for advance-scheduled special events and board meetings.

Responsibilities

Develop, implement, and evaluate fundraising strategies to ensure that fundraising goals are

Develop and implement an annual Development Plan that aligns with the annual organizational budgetary goals and longer-term strategic plan.

Plan, organize, and execute fundraising and development related activities, including the planning and execution of special fundraising events, appeals, grant proposals, planned giving program, donor relations and other initiatives as specified in The Fund development

Work collaboratively with the Executive Director for recruitment and management of Development Committee and all fundraising related sub-committees.

Act as primary staff liaison and support for board Development Committee and fundraising event

Identify, cultivate, and help develop strategies to retain current and reach new corporate, community, foundation, and individual donors.

Manage database and donor management to ensure integrity, accuracy, and highest level of

Prepare and submit grant applications as outlined in the annual development calendar

Annually create and manage development

Prepare regular reports on progress for internal

Work with The Fund staff to ensure adherence to existing development policies and provide updates as needed, especially with regard to all donor records, acknowledgments, donor recognition, and event

Foster the understanding of the culture of philanthropy within the

In collaboration with communications staff:

Coordinate organization’s efforts to strengthen its brand identity and ensure consistency with messaging and alignment with fundraising and other work of The Fun

Coordinate the design, printing and distribution of online and print appeals and

Build awareness of fundraising activities and how they support The Fund’s

Develop presentations and materials targeted to strategic corporate

Build relationships with community stakeholders to advance the mission and fundraising goals of The

Reports

Reports directly to the Executive

Compensation and Benefits

Salary range of $65,000-$75,000 based on skills and

Medical, Vision, and Dental

Retirement plan with employer

Physical Requirements

Prolonged periods sitting at a desk and working on a

Must be able to lift up to 15 pounds at

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or work

Excellent written, oral, interpersonal communication and analytical Demonstrated success in working with the diverse needs and perspectives of Possess a thorough, organized, and detail-oriented approach to Ability to work well both independently and collaboratively with staff and Five to seven years of experience in a development manager or director-level position with proven ability to implement and lead a development program Proficient in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel and Power Proficient skills using database management DonorPerfect proficiency preferred. Strong commitment to and awareness of the needs of women and girls in Chester



Please submit cover letter and resume as one PDF to Kim Andrews, Executive Director, kandrews@thefundcc.org. No phone calls, please.