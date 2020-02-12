Donate to NELI »

Managing Accountant: Asian Arts Initiative

Posted February 12th, 2020 at 2:56 pm.

The Managing Accountant works with the Executive Team on financial policies and procedures; budget management and accountability; reporting internal and external stakeholders. This position will supervise staff and consultant financial support positions.

 

Key Responsibilities

Transactional

  • Reconcile general ledger and maintain workpapers for balance sheet and all bank accounts, monthly.
  • Conduct monthly journal entries, including depreciation, recognition of prepaid expense, accruals, reversal of accruals, reclasses of expenses or income, etc.
  • Monitor the cash receipts log and ensure timely deposits are made.
  • Develop, implement, and maintain processes and controls that are current best practices related to transaction processing.

 

Compliance and Reporting

  • Review budget vs. actuals and generate expense reports monthly, identify and report variances and work with appropriate department personnel to ensure compliance.
  • Reviews and reconciles quarterly payroll tax reports with general ledger payroll expense; check payroll to ensure federal tax payments are made.
  • Monitors organizational credit card use, access and account.
  • Responsible for financial reporting which includes cash flow analysis, monthly financial reports, monthly projections and financial reports for government and private-sector grants.
  • Prepares records and reports for year-end audit by independent audit firm. Performs pre-audits for all appropriate sources.
  • Creates and maintains breakdowns of functional expenses assuring that administrative expenses are kept in-line.

 

General

  • Supports the implementation of strategic goals and objectives.
  • Assist with the development of budgets. Manage and track organizational and departmental budgets where relevant.
  • Prepare financial scenarios as requested.
  • Staff liaison to the Board of Directors Finance Committee.
  • Positive attitude and willing participation in a small team dynamic. Willingness to work outside of main responsibilities and serve as an organizational ambassador as advised by supervisor.
  • Lead and/or collaborate on fundraising activities where relevant.

 

First Year Success Criteria

  • Organizational budget filings are delivered consistently and on-time in collaboration with external and internal teams.
  • The organization’s financial processes are clearly documented and staff are utilizing the processes successfully.
  • Financial reports are timely, accurate, appropriate, and provided with context for analysis and implementation by Executive team and Board of Directors.

 

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in accounting or business related field.
  • Demonstrated knowledge of financial reporting, grant accounting and budgeting.
  • Proficiency with accounting software. QuickBooks Online preferred.
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Office and Google Media, Home & Office and Social features.
  • Strong analytical, quantitative, problem solving and technical skills; superior attention to detail.
  • Ability to maintain confidential information and high ethical standards.
  • Commitment to organizational values of social justice and equity.

 

Preferred Qualifications

  • Excellent time management skills; ability to perform multiple tasks and meet critical deadlines while maintaining accuracy and quality.
  • Proven ability to make complex and time-sensitive decisions in the best interests of the organization.
  • Nonprofit or industry related experience.

 

Hours and Compensation

This is a full time permanent exempt salary position at approximately 40 hours/week. Evening and weekend hours may be required. Evening and weekend hours may be required. The salary is $45,000-$50,000. The position is eligible for AAI’s medical and dental group plan, a commuter pass benefit and a generous paid time off package on a prorated basis.

Education Level:
Bachelor’s degree in accounting or business related field
To Apply

How to Apply 

Interested candidates are invited to send to jobs@asianartsinitiative.org:

  1. A cover letter a) stating where you learned about the opportunity and b) addressing your interest and qualifications;
  2. Resume;
  3. 3-5 professional references with a variety of relationships to the candidate (direct supervisor, direct report, colleague, external partner, etc.);

Applications will be accepted through March 12, 2020. No phone calls please. Applications missing requested materials or submitted after the deadline may not be considered. Candidates selected for an interview may be required to take an accounting skills assessment.

AAI’s services and employment are provided in a nondiscriminatory manner, without regard to race, sex, color, national origin, ancestry, religious creed, ability and age. Asian Americans are encouraged to apply.

 

Organizational Overview

Asian Arts Initiative is a multi-disciplinary and community-based arts center in Philadelphia that advances racial equity and understanding, activating artists, youth, and their communities through creative practice and dialogue grounded in the diverse Asian American experience. Through exhibitions, performances, and community projects, we provide an inclusive gathering place for conversation and exchange of ideas. Our community-based arts initiatives seek out and cultivate innovative models for artists to engage with local communities, with a particular emphasis on working in partnership with our immediate neighborhood. Our primary programs include: 1) Artist residencies, commissions, and presenting of performances and exhibitions for artists to develop professionally and to create socially relevant artwork reflecting community experiences; 2) Year-round out-of-school-time programming for middle school youth, offering creative development and a safe place; 3) Participatory curatorial practices and various community development initiatives in our immediate neighborhood of Chinatown North/Callowhill.

Filed under: Management Level by Margie DuBrow

Comments are closed.