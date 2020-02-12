Managing Accountant: Asian Arts Initiative

The Managing Accountant works with the Executive Team on financial policies and procedures; budget management and accountability; reporting internal and external stakeholders. This position will supervise staff and consultant financial support positions.
Key Responsibilities
Transactional
- Reconcile general ledger and maintain workpapers for balance sheet and all bank accounts, monthly.
- Conduct monthly journal entries, including depreciation, recognition of prepaid expense, accruals, reversal of accruals, reclasses of expenses or income, etc.
- Monitor the cash receipts log and ensure timely deposits are made.
- Develop, implement, and maintain processes and controls that are current best practices related to transaction processing.
Compliance and Reporting
- Review budget vs. actuals and generate expense reports monthly, identify and report variances and work with appropriate department personnel to ensure compliance.
- Reviews and reconciles quarterly payroll tax reports with general ledger payroll expense; check payroll to ensure federal tax payments are made.
- Monitors organizational credit card use, access and account.
- Responsible for financial reporting which includes cash flow analysis, monthly financial reports, monthly projections and financial reports for government and private-sector grants.
- Prepares records and reports for year-end audit by independent audit firm. Performs pre-audits for all appropriate sources.
- Creates and maintains breakdowns of functional expenses assuring that administrative expenses are kept in-line.
General
- Supports the implementation of strategic goals and objectives.
- Assist with the development of budgets. Manage and track organizational and departmental budgets where relevant.
- Prepare financial scenarios as requested.
- Staff liaison to the Board of Directors Finance Committee.
- Positive attitude and willing participation in a small team dynamic. Willingness to work outside of main responsibilities and serve as an organizational ambassador as advised by supervisor.
- Lead and/or collaborate on fundraising activities where relevant.
First Year Success Criteria
- Organizational budget filings are delivered consistently and on-time in collaboration with external and internal teams.
- The organization’s financial processes are clearly documented and staff are utilizing the processes successfully.
- Financial reports are timely, accurate, appropriate, and provided with context for analysis and implementation by Executive team and Board of Directors.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in accounting or business related field.
- Demonstrated knowledge of financial reporting, grant accounting and budgeting.
- Proficiency with accounting software. QuickBooks Online preferred.
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office and Google Media, Home & Office and Social features.
- Strong analytical, quantitative, problem solving and technical skills; superior attention to detail.
- Ability to maintain confidential information and high ethical standards.
- Commitment to organizational values of social justice and equity.
Preferred Qualifications
- Excellent time management skills; ability to perform multiple tasks and meet critical deadlines while maintaining accuracy and quality.
- Proven ability to make complex and time-sensitive decisions in the best interests of the organization.
- Nonprofit or industry related experience.
Hours and Compensation
This is a full time permanent exempt salary position at approximately 40 hours/week. Evening and weekend hours may be required. Evening and weekend hours may be required. The salary is $45,000-$50,000. The position is eligible for AAI’s medical and dental group plan, a commuter pass benefit and a generous paid time off package on a prorated basis.