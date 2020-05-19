Deputy Director: Concilio

Founded in 1962, The Council of Spanish Speaking Organizations – Concilio, is the oldest Latino organization in Philadelphia. Concilio was founded to recognize and voice the needs of Philadelphia’s Puerto Rican and Latino communities. Our core value to improve the quality of life in our community means partnering with local government, community agencies, educational institutions, and the private sector. Most importantly, our mission is influenced by the community’s voice. Concilio is proud to have a well-established reputation for providing culturally relevant family support and child welfare services.
General Overview:
The Deputy Director works closely with the agency’s Executive Director and Board of Directors. The Deputy Director manages the organization in the absence of the Executive Director. The highly qualified individual appointed to this position will coordinate and oversee all administrative program functions and supervision of program managers at Concilio overseeing the Family Social Services and Community Based Services departments. This position has responsibility for overseeing grant compliance, quality assurance and agency data management. The Deputy Director works closely with the Executive Director to establish and achieve fundraising goals for the agency in the areas of foundation, government, individual and corporate support. The Deputy Director assists the Executive Director with strategic planning and coordination of the organization’s programs, projects, and policy positions.
Requirements:
- Master’s degree in Social Work, Business Administration, Public Administration, Non-profit Administration or related field strongly preferred.
- Minimum 3-5 years in a senior level position within a non-profit agency.
- Ability to analyze data to ensure sound quality and program outcomes.
- Excellent writing skills and the ability to synthesize information from different sources and present it in a variety of written formats and styles for various audiences.
- Bi-Lingual (English/Spanish) strongly preferred.
Job Type: Full-time
Experience:
- supervisory: 5 years (Required)
- Quality Assurance: 5 years (Required)
Language:
- Spanish (Preferred)
Additional Compensation:
- Bonuses
Work Location:
- One location
Benefits:
- Health insurance
- Dental insurance
- Vision insurance
- Retirement plan
- Paid time off
- Flexible schedule
- Parental leave
- Professional development assistance
- Tuition reimbursement
Schedule:
- Monday to Friday
- On call
Company’s website:
- www.elconcilio.net
Company’s Facebook page:
- @Conciliophilly
Work Remotely:
- Temporarily due to COVID-19