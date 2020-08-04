Associate Director of Communications: PA Horticultural Society

The Associate Director reports to the VP of Marketing & Communications and is responsible for building affinity for PHS’s work through strategic communications. This position oversees implementation of the multi-channel communications plan and is the primary driver of PHS’s media relations efforts. Successful candidates will have the ability to work as part of a cross-functional team with multiple internal and external constituents to execute plans and ensure the effective communication of PHS’s work to a national audience. Critical success factors will include cultivation of key media contacts, the ability to raise and sustain the level of awareness and engagement among target audiences and provide a skilled approach to conveying PHS’s impact.
ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:
- Works with Vice President of Marketing & Communications and Chief Marketing Officer to develop and implement the strategic communications plan
- Develops and implements detailed work plans
- Serves as organizational spokesperson
- Identifies and prepares subject matter experts as spokespersons
- Identifies and secures speaking opportunities for PHS subject matter experts
- Promotes PHS as thought leader in horticulture industry
- Advises senior leadership on best practices in public relations
- Develops organizational messaging and talking points as requested in collaboration with Vice President of Marketing & Communications and senior leadership
- Works with department teams to align messaging in internal and external communications
- Monitors progress of communications effort and provides reports as required
- Manages consultants when applicable
Media Relations:
- Identifies, builds, and maintains relationships with key local, regional, national and international media
- Secures exposure in national trade and consumer publications, broadcast and digital media outlets
- Identifies and secures strategic media partnerships that allow PHS to extend its reach and strengthen awareness of PHS brand identity
- Maintains press room on PHS website
- Oversees development, coordination and facilitation of media events (press conferences, theme announcements, openings, etc.) to promote PHS-related initiatives and activities
- Manages onsite media operations for all PHS programs and events.
- Provides planning, direction and oversight of media relations campaign for the Philadelphia Flower Show.
Communications:
- Manages internal written communications efforts in coordination with senior leadership
- Creates communications in support of the organization, sponsors and partners, and other constituents, including columns, articles, presentations, speeches, etc.
- Monitors, provides analysis and communicates progress on a monthly basis
Supervision:
- Oversees recruitment and supervision of PR interns
- Advises staff on media relations protocol
EXPERIENCE, EDUCTION AND SKILLS required:
- Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, journalism or related field
- 7-10 years managing organizational communications
- Self-motivated
- Proven success working with local, regional, national print, digital, and broadcast media
- Current working relationships with media at leading print and broadcast organizations
- Proven ability to conduct strategic communications planning
- Successful track record in media event management
- Excellent analytical and organizational skills
- Excellent written, verbal, and presentation skills
- Ability to maintain excellent relations with a variety of internal and external stakeholders
- Ability to prioritize, multi-task, and shift priorities frequently
- Proficient in MS Office Suite
- Familiarity with news wire platform: Cision, Meltwater, Vocus, etc.
Working Knowledge:
- SEO
- Website content management
Other Requirements:
- Ability to work from home and/or in open office environment (pending return to office)
- Working extended days (some weekends) and hours as needed