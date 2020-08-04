Donate to NELI »

Associate Director of Communications: PA Horticultural Society

Posted August 4th, 2020 at 11:52 am.

The Associate Director reports to the VP of Marketing & Communications and is responsible for building affinity for PHS’s work through strategic communications. This position oversees implementation of the multi-channel communications plan and is the primary driver of PHS’s media relations efforts. Successful candidates will have the ability to work as part of a cross-functional team with multiple internal and external constituents to execute plans and ensure the effective communication of PHS’s work to a national audience. Critical success factors will include cultivation of key media contacts, the ability to raise and sustain the level of awareness and engagement among target audiences and provide a skilled approach to conveying PHS’s impact.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

  • Works with Vice President of Marketing & Communications and Chief Marketing Officer to develop and implement the strategic communications plan
  • Develops and implements detailed work plans
  • Serves as organizational spokesperson
  • Identifies and prepares subject matter experts as spokespersons
  • Identifies and secures speaking opportunities for PHS subject matter experts
  • Promotes PHS as thought leader in horticulture industry
  • Advises senior leadership on best practices in public relations
  • Develops organizational messaging and talking points as requested in collaboration with Vice President of Marketing & Communications and senior leadership
  • Works with department teams to align messaging in internal and external communications
  • Monitors progress of communications effort and provides reports as required
  • Manages consultants when applicable

Media Relations:

  • Identifies, builds, and maintains relationships with key local, regional, national and international media
  • Secures exposure in national trade and consumer publications, broadcast and digital media outlets
  • Identifies and secures strategic media partnerships that allow PHS to extend its reach and strengthen awareness of PHS brand identity
  • Maintains press room on PHS website
  • Oversees development, coordination and facilitation of media events (press conferences, theme announcements, openings, etc.) to promote PHS-related initiatives and activities
  • Manages onsite media operations for all PHS programs and events.
  • Provides planning, direction and oversight of media relations campaign for the Philadelphia Flower Show.

Communications:

  • Manages internal written communications efforts in coordination with senior leadership
  • Creates communications in support of the organization, sponsors and partners, and other constituents, including columns, articles, presentations, speeches, etc.
  • Monitors, provides analysis and communicates progress on a monthly basis

Supervision:

  • Oversees recruitment and supervision of PR interns
  • Advises staff on media relations protocol

EXPERIENCE, EDUCTION AND SKILLS required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, journalism or related field
  • 7-10 years managing organizational communications
  • Self-motivated
  • Proven success working with local, regional, national print, digital, and broadcast media
  • Current working relationships with media at leading print and broadcast organizations
  • Proven ability to conduct strategic communications planning
  • Successful track record in media event management
  • Excellent analytical and organizational skills
  • Excellent written, verbal, and presentation skills
  • Ability to maintain excellent relations with a variety of internal and external stakeholders
  • Ability to prioritize, multi-task, and shift priorities frequently
  • Proficient in MS Office Suite
  • Familiarity with news wire platform:  Cision, Meltwater, Vocus, etc.

Working Knowledge:

  • SEO
  • Website content management

Other Requirements:

  • Ability to work from home and/or in open office environment (pending return to office)
  • Working extended days (some weekends) and hours as needed

 

To Apply

To Apply: ONLY canidates who apply on our careers page will be considered. Please visit the following link: https://phsonline.org/careers/open-positions

