Executive Director: Starfinder

The Executive Director will champion Starfinder’s soccer for social change mission and work closely with the Board and staff to ensure that the mission is fulfilled through high quality programs, strategic partnerships, and effective operations. The Executive Director drives strategic planning, ensures fiscal health, and cultivates a high-performing team.

The Executive Director will partner with the Board and staff to develop a strategic vision for Starfinder’s future, oversee the development and implementation of Starfinder’s programs and operations, and enhance Starfinder’s visibility by being active in the community and by working closely with other professional, civic and private organizations. Additionally, the Executive Director will lead Starfinder’s efforts to develop a diverse and inclusive leadership and governance structure.

The Executive Director will serve as the primary spokesperson for the organization to its constituents, the media, and the general public. The Executive Director will also cultivate positive relationships with current and potential stakeholders to maintain and grow funding support and develop and sustain diverse funding sources, in partnership with Board and staff. The Executive Director will also drive marketing efforts to enhance organizational visibility.

The Executive Director will work with staff and the Board Finance Committee to prepare a comprehensive fiscal year operating budget and multi-year capital budget and projections. Internally, the Executive Director will ensure fiscal management to operate within the approved budget, maintain the organization in a positive financial position, and drive the growth of its resource. The Executive Director will work in conjunction with the Treasurer, Board, finance staff and auditors to maintain sound financial practices, reporting and systems with priority being given to keeping the Board fully apprised of the organization’s current and future fiscal health.

The Executive Director will be expected to oversee the successful administration of Starfinder’s operations, supervise a talented and committed team and ensure sound human resource practices are in place to maintain a climate that attracts, retains and motivates a diverse and qualified staff. The Executive Director will also drive ongoing monitoring and evaluation to assess achievement of all organizational goals and objectives and to ensure that programs and services maintain high quality.

As it relates to Board Governance, the Executive Director will support the Board in executing its governance responsibilities and ability to make informed decisions by keeping it fully informed. The Executive Director will attend and participate in all Board meetings while serving as an ex-officio member of the Board and its committees, as appropriate. The Executive Director will also help the Board recruit Board members from diverse and inclusive backgrounds representative of Starfinder’s multiplicity of stakeholders.

Starfinder’s annual operating budget is nearly $950K and growing. Our three-year strategic plan guides our long-term vision and goals. Starfinder is poised to expand its reach while continuing to deliver highly impactful programs that foster long-term engagement.

Responsibilities for the Executive Director will include, but are not limited to:

Leading the development and implementation of a new comprehensive strategic plan, in partnership with the Board of Directors, that will guide the future path of the organization; Acting as the chief spokesperson for the organization, cultivating strong relationships with major donors, network partners, stakeholders, volunteers and with policymakers at the local, state, and federal level;

Serving as an ambassador both internally and externally, to promote the organization’s mission and to gain necessary resources and support; Fostering effective strategic alliances with community organizations and policymakers, utilizing network partners to advance the work of Starfinder;

Deepening and fostering strong relationships with Starfinder’s existing and potential funders; ensuring that fundraising goals are met, and resources are utilized and reported accurately and in a timely manner; Supervising day-to-day operations, including setting financial and programmatic goals, analyzing results and taking corrective action in close collaboration with staff and Board;

Providing inspirational and motivational leadership for extraordinarily passionate, committed, and skilled staff and fostering a culture of openness, transparency, and collaboration; Communicating consistently and proactively with the Board and other constituents in a thoughtful, clear, and diplomatic manner;

Designing and implementing clear expectations, in partnership with the Board, for its contributions to the governance and success of the organization; Setting priorities decisively, assuring accountability, and allocating resources to ensure results;

Ensuring that all Starfinder financial standards, operating policies, and programmatic goals are met; and Driving a data-driven approach to program evaluation and organizational performance.

Additional Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities

Minimum of 5 years of experience in nonprofit leadership and management . Experience in managing and motivating staff and volunteers. Successful and sustained history of significant fund-raising, including major gift acquisitions. Proven experience in program management and evaluation, preferably education, sports and

recreation, or economic development. Fluency with financial management, including budget preparation, analysis, and reporting. Track record of building and working in and with diverse and inclusive teams in both service-provider and governance contexts. Exceptional skills in building and maintaining relationships with external stakeholders. Exceptional written and oral communication skills, including the ability to present and speak

publicly on relevant issues. Education Requirements: Bachelor’s degree required



About Us