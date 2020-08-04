Grants & Development Services Manager: African American Museum in Philadelphia

Position Summary:

African American Museum in Philadelphia (AAMP) seeks a creative, strategic, well-organized and enthusiastic development professional to support the Museum’s Development Department as Grants & Development Services Manager. The position is responsible for the management of the Museum’s grants processes and also oversees various development services, including gift processing, benefit fulfillment and prospect research as carried out by Development Department staff.

The position is charged with aggressively identifying funding opportunities and generating awards; researching and writing successful grant proposals; working collaboratively with other AAMP staff to identify fundable programming; and assisting the stewardship of AAMP’s relationships with all sources of corporate, foundation, and governmental funding. Coordinate the development of grant proposals across Museum departments and support the development of concepts for funding proposals which align with the strategic priorities of the organization. Ensure the timely fulfillment of all grant award reporting requirements.

The position is also responsible for directly managing Development Department staff and overseeing the workflow of the Development Department, including processing, tracking and benefit fulfillment related to memberships, individual giving, and gala sponsorships; gift processing and ensuring that all gifts are processed in a timely fashion; checking all gift and membership batches for accuracy; and managing CEO requests for prospect research assignments. Provides direct feedback to each subordinate, and handles all subordinates’ behavioral and work performance issues with support from Human Resources if necessary.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

Grants

Stewarding foundation and corporate relationships through ongoing communications

Writing proposals, preparing applications and gathering supporting documents

Maintaining and implementing a calendar of funding activities including due dates and impact report timelines

Researching and identifying new government, corporate, foundations and private funding prospects

Identifying funding opportunities and new program areas to match client’s priorities, using relevant research tools

Communicating with appropriate funding staff prior to submission of proposals

Writing and ensuring the timely submission of final reports

Development Services

Supporting Development Department staff by providing oversight, managing workflow, reviewing outputs and assisting staff members in the timely fulfillment of goals

Monitoring the accuracy and timely acknowledgment of sponsors, donors and members, and the fulfillment of appropriate benefits

Ensuring the consistent and appropriate use of software and program systems

Coordinating the reporting of Development Department outcomes

Assisting the Human Resources Department in hiring, evaluating, and, when necessary, terminating Development Department personnel

Qualifications, Skills and Abilities Required:

Education/ Experience Required:

Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum five to seven years’ experience; or an equivalent combination of education, training, and experience

Skills and Abilities Required:

Excellent written communication skills; ability to write clear, structured, articulate, and persuasive proposals

Solid computer skills; knowledge of constituent management and donor management systems; Blackbaud products highly desirable

Excellent editing skills and attention to detail

Knowledge of basic fundraising techniques and strategies including proposal writing and donor stewardship

Strong knowledge and familiarity with research techniques for fundraising prospect research

Strong knowledge of interpreting and analyzing diverse data

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team

Experience and skills in the use of basic software including MS Word, PowerPoint, Publishers, etc.

Ability to train, direct, manage, evaluate, and motivate staff and volunteers

Ability to work in non-profit environment; demonstrate flexibility in meeting shifting demands and priorities

Handle a large variety of complex tasks and prioritizing workflow in a fast paced office environment

Ability to establish and manage effective working relationships with staff, volunteers, and members of the public; exercise tact and diplomacy at all times; demonstrate an understanding of protocol and sensitivity to cultural diversity issues

Ability to occasionally work evenings, weekends, holidays and special event hours, as necessary

Physical Requirements & Working Conditions:

Must be able to remain in a stationary position for extended periods of time operating a computer and other office productivity devices such as a calculator, telephone, and copy machine. Must be able to adapt to high pace environments occasionally moving/lifting lightweight equipment and other work-related objects up to 25lbs. May have to work late nights, and weekends.

Expected hours: 37.5 per week