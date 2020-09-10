United Methodist Communities: Vice President of Philanthropy

United Methodist Communities (UMC) seeks an innovative and collaborative individual with a minimum of seven years of effective fundraising and leadership experience in diverse, high-impact development programs. The Vice President of Philanthropy will manage a portfolio of top donor prospects and provide leadership and guidance, in conjunction with the CEO, to the UMC Foundation and UMC Boards, as well as lead and oversee the work of the Foundation team. Further, the Vice President will partner with the site Executive Directors and leaders to build community-level relationships and increase engagement with local leaders, families, and residents. Preference is given to those who have managed fundraising efforts spanning multiple geographic sites, with significant leadership experience in fostering an organization-wide culture of philanthropy.

United Methodist Communities offers a competitive salary for this exempt position and a comprehensive benefit package, including medical, dental, vision, life, and supplemental insurance coverage, a 403b retirement plan with employer match, tuition reimbursement, and paid time off, including nine holidays.

United Methodist Communities is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin, disability, marital status, veteran status, or any other occupationally irrelevant criteria.

Specific Requirements Include:

Significant experience in securing funding from individuals, corporations and foundations.

Knowledge of and expertise in various major and planned gift instruments, and a proven track record of successful marketing of such instruments.

Demonstrated ability to work successfully with board members and other volunteers, as well as civic and business leaders, in a collaborative manner.

Proven ability to develop a highly productive, effective staff team.

Working knowledge of Bloomerang software.

Bachelor’s degree required. Master’s degree and/or CFRE preferred.

Seven years of progressive fundraising experience required. Experience with a faith-centered and/or senior living organization preferred.

TO APPLY, PLEASE CLICK HERE: https://bit.ly/UMC-VPOP-2020

To assure confidential tracking of all applicants, no applications will be accepted via email. ALL INQUIRIES WILL BE HELD IN STRICT CONFIDENCE.

This search is being managed by Heather Eddy, President and CEO, and Kiana Martin, Project Coordinator of KEES. Questions may be addressed to kmartin@kees2success.com.

United Methodist Communities is driven by principles of faith and its charitable mission to serve seniors of all faiths, backgrounds, and needs. UMC lives its mission daily: Compassionately serving in community so that all are free to choose abundant life. For more information, please visit https://umcommunities.org/.