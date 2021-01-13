Development Director: The Common Place

TCP seeks a highly skilled manager to join our team and serve as a Development Director (DD). Under the direction of the TCP Executive Director, the Development Director is responsible to ensure resources are available to support the TCP’s mission. The DD manages three major activities:

· Implement a development strategy to secure resources for TCP’s programs and innovative approaches to enhance the educational and development opportunities for our neighborhood youth · Source/write grants, continue to engage our existing donors and source new potential funders (annually raise about $400,000)

· Continue to coordinate TCP’s Educational Income Tax Credit (EITC) program (annually raise about $200,000)

QUALIFICATIONS:

• Qualified candidates should hold a bachelor’s degree in related fields, Finance preferred, with excellent technical writing skills.

• Excellent written and verbal communication, strong researching, interpretation, analyzing, and grammar skills are needed.

• Three to Five years of fundraising experience

• Proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint;

• Knowledge and interest in social media including Facebook and Twitter

• Self-motivated, organized, detailed oriented, and goal-driven

• Experience in an educational setting is a plus, but not required

• A proven track record of achieving measurable results

• Experience managing projects and organizational coordination.

• Excellent oral and written communication skills

• Unwavering commitment to students’ success and belief in The Common Places’ mission • Flexible with time; includes hours in the office and occasional nights and weekends

ALL EMPLOYEES MUST BE ABLE TO OBTAIN A PA CHILD ABUSE CLEARANCE, PA CRIMINAL CLEARANCE, AN FBI FINGERPRINT CLEARANCE, AND COMPLETE A MANDATED REPORTING TRAINING