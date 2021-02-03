Executive Director: Pennsylvania Resources Council

Overview

Pennsylvania Resources Council (PRC) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to lead and promote individual and collective action to prevent waste and conserve Pennsylvania’s environmental resources for each generation. PRC provides programs or technical assistance in environmental education, recycling, waste diversion, anti-litter campaigns, and more to schools and communities. PRC aspires to be the go-to statewide organization for people, communities, and corporations that want to advance policies and practices grounded in the values of conservation, community, responsibility, inclusion, and environmental justice.

PRC seeks a strategic thinker and experienced fundraiser with an entrepreneurial spirit to be its next Executive Director. The optimal candidate will have experience in managing and developing staff, assessing and taking programs to the next level, and building strategic relationships with diverse partners to scale impact. They will enhance financial controls and work to nurture a “one PRC” culture and cohesion between the Eastern and Western PA offices. The ideal candidate will be energized by and skilled in building relationships with existing and potential funders that can provide flexible, sustainable revenue. Past experience in environmental causes is preferred though not a necessity; a foundational understanding of current environmental issues and an interest in continued learning to become a public champion for PRC’s mission is a must.

Service Area

PRC is a statewide organization headquartered in Pittsburgh (Allegheny County) with an eastern program office in Media (Delaware County). The location of the Executive Director’s office is negotiable. Travel to constituent locations and between offices to provide equitable facetime and focus with both staffs is a necessity. Please note: Given that the location of the Executive Director’s office is negotiable, Idealist includes a separate listing for this opportunity across various cities, however there is only ONE Executive Director position.

About Pennsylvania Resources Council

PRC is the oldest grassroots environmental organization in Pennsylvania. Founded in 1939, PRC has been a champion for natural resource conservation, environmental health, and climate resiliency since long before these issues came to the fore in society’s collective consciousness. Today, PRC organizes its work around two pillars of impact:

Educational Programs. PRC provides informational and practical workshops and trainings to schools, individuals, and communities on topics like recycling, waste reduction, composting, watershed awareness, stormwater management, green stormwater infrastructure, and rain barrel use. Services and Support. PRC is an industry-standard contracted service provider, technical assistance consultant, and convener for local and county governments and public-private partnerships, supporting waste reduction, large-scale hazardous waste disposal, and recycling. PRC provides technical assistance in Zero Waste events, event greening strategies, and local government recycling program development.

PRC is at a critical juncture. Following the passing of its longtime Executive Director, the collaborative interim leadership by staff and board has identified opportunities to:

Raise PRC’s visibility and reposition the organization in a crowded field of environmental organizations, when the confluence of political strife, social movements, and the pandemic have shone a light on the intersections of environmental issues with public health, social justice, and racial equity

Work with the Board of Directors, articulate the strategic direction of the organization, inclusive of PRC’s unique value proposition, program and service mix, and revenue model that will advance the mission and support programs on a sustainable basis

Compensation

$100,000 annually with benefits aligned with nonprofit industry standards.

Background of Ideal Candidate

An experienced, dynamic, and strategic professional with an entrepreneurial spirit and history of accomplishment in the non-profit sector that combines financial and operational management and expertise; guiding program delivery and expansion; creating and maintaining an inclusive, collaborative working environment; and fundraising and external relationship advancement. Expertise in individual and collective action to prevent waste and the conservation of Pennsylvania’s environmental resources is not a prerequisite, but a fundamental understanding of current environmental issues and a commitment to continued learning and becoming a leader in the field is a must.

Professional Characteristics

At least 7-10 years’ successful tenure in nonprofits, incorporating operational, financial, programmatic, and external relations functions. Demonstrated ability in fund development, including externally representing the organization in stewarding funder and donor relationships. Proven track record in being accountable for fiscal and staff oversight, as well as board relations and/or management. Proven experience creating and then leading a cohesive organizational culture and strategy across physically or otherwise siloed programs a must. Skilled in working in a collaborative manner to build relationships with multiple stakeholders, including capacity to understand interests of nonprofits, policymakers, and local and state government agencies. Charismatic and energetic individual who has a growth-mindset and big ideas, and can mobilize staff, board, and other stakeholders toward a common goal. Entrepreneurial person capable and comfortable growing an organization and adept at analyzing risk and identifying areas for opportunity. Experience in evaluating operations, finances, staffing model, and programs and, then, implement improvements in alignment with goals and overall mission. Deep appreciation of PRC’s commitment to environmental conservation and justice. Demonstrable experience in environmental justice issues and approaches is preferred. Proven experience working with diverse populations, including experience in building bridges to develop relationships, trust, and credibility. Familiarity with communities, peers, policymakers, and the philanthropic landscape in Harrisburg, Allegheny County and/or Philadelphia a plus.

Key Responsibilities

1. Organizational Management

Facilitate development, then lead implementation, of a strategic plan.

Develop an organizational structure that enables statewide cohesion between the Eastern and Western offices.

Create and manage succession and staff development plans.

Create and nurture a culture where staff feel they have both the autonomy to lead on their respective work portfolios, and the support to be successful.

Develop internal strategies and policies to increase diversity and inclusion related to recruiting and retaining staff.

Oversee fiscal management to assure a balanced budget. Report regularly to the board regarding the organization’s financial status.

Develop an annual budget, fundraising plan, and audit.

2. Programs

Work with staff to develop and implement program priorities.

Encourage and lead efforts to diversify and expand the populations PRC programming currently serves.

Define the level and role of ‘advocacy’ relative to pressing environmental issues and PRC’s core services and educational programs.

Nurture and grow partnerships and collaborative relationships with other nonprofits, government agencies, and local businesses.

3. Resource Development

Develop, oversee, and monitor PRC’s statewide funding strategies with a focus on generating unrestricted revenue.

Steward and expand relationships with funders and donors.

4. External Relations

Represent PRC as primary spokesperson before the Pennsylvania Legislature, Administration, agencies, and media to create high profile presence.

Network with state and national decision-makers and leaders, and with aligned organizations in Harrisburg and throughout the state.

Travel to Harrisburg as required to implement legislative agenda, and travel to PRC Eastern and Western offices as required to maintain a leadership presence, be involved in PRC-sponsored and other events, and monitor operations.

5. Board Relations

Create and oversee policy, annual and long-range organizational objectives, program goals, and strategies for the Board.

Develop and recommend annual budget for Board approval.

Monitor and report to the Board on progress, performance, and fiscal solvency.

Support operation and administration of the Board by advising and informing Board members and interfacing between Board and staff

Staff

Direct-Reports: Collection Events Manager, Eastern Program Director, Education Specialist, Program Coordinator, Zero Waste Events Manager, Recycling Markets Manager, Bookkeeper

Finances

PRC has an annual operating budget of approximately $1.7M, from Contributions & Grants (69%), Program Service Revenue (23%), and Other Sources (8%).

