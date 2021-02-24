Grants and Contracts Accountant: The Food Trust

The Food Trust is a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to ensuring that everyone has access to affordable, nutritious food and information to make healthy decisions. Headquartered in Philadelphia, The Food Trust works with neighborhoods, schools, grocers, farmers, and policymakers across the country to develop a comprehensive approach to improved food access that combines nutrition education and greater availability of affordable, healthy food. More information about The Food Trust is available at www.thefoodtrust.org.

POSITION SUMMARY

The Grants and Contracts Accountant performs the accounting and financial service functions for programs funded by grants, contracts or special revenue. These functions include: preparing financial projections and budgets, actual v. budget reporting, reviewing/monitoring of individual grants and contracts for compliance with private, local, state and federal fund requirements, billing and collections, journal entries, and financial grant reporting including preparation of reports for funding authorities and The Food Trust. Position will be required to develop budgets for grant and contract applications. The Grants and Contracts Accountant provides fiscal service and support for both program personnel and fiscal personnel.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

· Gathers accurate and timely financial information to prepare grant financial reports for government agencies and other funding sources.

· Working with program staff and Director of Finance, develops and monitors all budgets for grant and contract proposals and departments.

· Analyzes and monitors department expenditures across grants and contracts.

· Responsible for managing and monitoring personnel allocations.

· Reviews general ledger to monitor expense activity.

· Analyzes grant budget against actual expense activity to determine under/overspending on grants, estimating any carry-over funds from one year to the next.

· Interacts with program staff to ensure proper and timely spending of grant funds.

· Resolves grant problems with program staff or fiscal staff.

· Performs accounts-receivable collection as it relates to all grant/contract funding.

· Computes, prepares and submits the annual indirect cost rate. Provide information on the rate with applicable agencies as required. Applies indirect costs.

· Maintains grant and contract fiscal records.

· Reviews and approves journal entries, accounts payable and accounts receivable, assigns account codes and monitors charges for reasonableness and compliance.

· Assists with audit requests related to grants and contracts.

· Maintains grant and contract schedules and timelines for reporting.

· Have a command of revenue recognition rules related to nonprofits.

· Knowledge of allocations and various ways to allocate indirect cost to management.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES

· Understanding of The Food Trust’s mission, goals, and objectives and ability to work independently with a high level of energy and contribute as part of a larger team.

· Strong understanding of and ability to perform generally accepted accounting principles, concepts and practices.

· Ability to research, compile and review financial data and provide analysis and recommendations of trends, budget variations, and other related financial issues.

· Ability to operate a computer and use a variety of common software programs including Microsoft Office, spreadsheets, and customized databases.

· Ability to organize tasks in an efficient manner and follow-up and follow-through with strong attention to detail in a fast-paced environment.

· Self-directed and motivated, able to manage multiple and complex assignments and meet deadlines both independently and as part of a team.

· Strong written and verbal communication skills and effectively communicate with individuals and groups.

· Possesses strong interpersonal skills as demonstrated by courteous, cooperative, and professional interaction with diverse groups of co-workers, external business partners, vendors, funders and financial institutions.

PHYSICAL DEMANDS

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

1. While performing the duties of this job, the employee will frequently stand; walk; sit; use hands to finger, handle, or feel objects, tools or equipment; reach with hands and arms; balance; talk or hear. The employee will occasionally climb stairs; stoop; kneel; crouch or crawl; taste or smell.

2. The employee will spend a majority of time sitting at a desk working at a computer workstation keyboarding and performing routine clerical duties.

3. The employee must occasionally lift and/or move up to 25 pounds.

4. Operate related office equipment and use necessary tools.

5. Primarily work seated at a computer workstation with frequent use of a keyboard.

6. Specific vision abilities required by the job include frequent reading and close vision; distance vision; color vision; peripheral vision; depth perception; and the ability to adjust focus.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

The work environment characteristics described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of this job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

1. The noise level in the work environment is usually moderate.

2. Although work is primarily indoors, you will be required to travel outside to The Food Trust locations/special events.

3. Position may require occasional trips to attend conferences, seminars, and meetings.

4. May require working non-traditional hours based on operational needs.

EXPERIENCE, EDUCATION AND ENVIRONMENT

• Bachelor’s or master’s degree in tax, accounting, or finance

• CPA preferred

• Skills with Sage Intacct preferred

• Minimum 5-7 years’ experience in accounting/finance

• Experience with financial reporting requirements

SALARY/PAY RATE: The Food Trust offers competitive pay, a comprehensive benefit program, and a supportive, mission-driven work environment where you can grow and learn both professionally and personally and be part of a great team.

EMPLOYMENT CATEGORY: Full-time, exempt

JOB OPEN DATE: Immediately

To apply: Email your résumé and cover letter to jobs@thefoodtrust.org. Please reference “Accountant” in the subject line.