Educational Content Developer: Alliance for Decision Education

Who We Are:

The Alliance for Decision Education (“the Alliance”) is a non-profit education organization leading the growing call to have decision-making skills taught in schools across the country by 2030. Increasingly, teachers, parents, and business leaders all are advocating for students to be trained on how to make sound choices; improving their lives and those of others around them. We are dedicated to the belief that better decisions lead to better lives and a better society. Our mission is to improve lives by empowering students with essential decision skills. For more information, please visit www.AllianceForDecisionEducation.org.

The Alliance for Decision Education is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of age, citizenship, color, disability, gender (expression or identity), marital status, military or veteran status, parental status, race, religion, sexual orientation, or any other non-merit factor. Moreover, we celebrate diversity, promote equity, and encourage inclusivity for our team.

The Role:

Reporting to the Director of Education and working closely with other members of the Education Department, the Educational Content Developer (ECD) will create a broad range of instructional materials related to Decision Education. Decision Education is focused on teaching students the skills, concepts, and dispositions that will help them become effective decision-makers. The ECD will focus on STEM-related Decision Education concepts (e.g. probabilistic thinking, forecasting, and expected value) and will work to integrate Decision Education content and skills into STEM curricula, standards, and assessments. The ECD will have the opportunity to dive into an emerging field and use their existing expertise and creativity to make a lasting social impact.

The position will be remote initially, but we would strongly prefer that the ECD mainly work from the Alliance office in Bala Cynwyd, PA, once the organization deems it safe to return to the office. That said, we will consider long-term remote work for exceptional candidates. Occasional travel may be expected once it is deemed safe.

Core Responsibilities:

Developing and revising a wide range of instructional materials, including full curricula, program offerings, video scripts, and teacher resources (e.g. lesson plans, worksheets)

Crafting other written materials, such as blogs and articles

Collaborating with other Education Department staff on educator professional learning opportunities, including certifications

Creating assessments and thinking of other methods to track and measure the student impact of various instructional experiences

Gaining an in-depth understanding of all relevant aspects of Decision Education

Keeping updated on instructional design methodologies and new developments in Decision Education and related fields

Providing revisions, guidance, or other feedback to other field participants regarding instructional materials

Qualifications:

We seek an experienced and innovative educator and/or educational content developer with a desire to learn about a new field and the ability to produce top-notch instructional materials. Qualifications of ideal candidates include:

Experience

Master’s degree or currently pursuing a Master’s degree in a Decision Sciences or STEM-related field, but other paths to an equivalent level of knowledge and experience will be given equal consideration.

5-10 years of experience as a K-12 teacher and/or educational content developer in Math, Science, and/or other STEM subject

Demonstrated interest in the various subjects areas related to Decision Education is strongly preferred (e.g. bayesian thinking, cognitive biases, behavioral economics, critical thinking).

General Attributes