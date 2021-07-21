Program Manager: Old Pine Community Center

Summary

The Program Manager position is a newly created role that will support Old Pine Community Center’s (OPCC) diverse and growing offering of youth, food, and community programming. In March 2020, OPCC was forced to cancel, postpone, or significantly change all its programs and services due to health and safety restrictions from COVID-19. The organization has used this period as an opportunity – along with a recently completed strategic plan – to comprehensively evaluate our work, identify the true unmet needs in our community, and determine how to best serve our neighbors. This effort is ongoing and the Program Manager will serve in a critical role in that process.

Reporting to the Executive Director, the Program Manager will be responsible for developing, implementing, and evaluating all of the organization’s existing and future programs. Current programs include afterschool care, summer camp, grocery care packages, and daily “to-go” breakfast and lunch meals. Prior to COVID-19, the organization offered in-person weekend meals for seniors and individuals facing food insecurity with plans to restart those services in late 2021/early 2022. This position will not only be focused on maintaining our current services, but also rapidly and strategically developing new programs.

The ideal candidate will have a strong knowledge of the Greater Philadelphia nonprofit and philanthropic sector; experience working with neighborhood associations and faith organizations will be beneficial. The Program Manager must be committed to collaborative decision-making and problem-solving, and building an effective team environment with all staff, volunteers, and partners. This is not a remote, “work from home” position, the Program Manager must be onsite daily with some evening and weekend responsibilities.

The Program Manager must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree from an accredited college or university in early childhood education, child development, special education, elementary education, or the human services field and one (1) year of experience working with children for OPCC to meet the requirements to maintain our Pennsylvania Child Care License. Please do not apply for this position if you do not meet this requirement; your application will not be considered.

Key Responsibilities.

· Oversee the development, implementation, and evaluation of all programs and services through activities including conducting needs assessments, building curricula, and administering surveys and interviews

· Manage team of Program Aide staff (number of staff varies based on program enrollment), providing purposeful and documented weekly individual and team supervision

· Collaborate with Program team and senior staff to set meaningful, measurable goals related to program participation and impact

· Coordinate and/or directly facilitate necessary professional trainings and continuing education for staff and volunteers to ensure safe, successful program delivery and oversight

· Help build and manage budget for program personnel, equipment, and supplies

· Support the request, recording, and acknowledgment process for important in-kind contributions

· Work with Operations Manager and Executive Director on annual renewal of PA Child Care License as well as throughout the year to maintain required criteria

· Represent the organization on relevant committees and at meetings with the City of Philadelphia, funders, faith and nonprofit partners, and neighborhood associations

· Build new partnerships with other service providers for program collaboration, expansion, and referrals

· Provide support for grant proposal writing and reporting, participate in site visits with potential funders

· Actively participate and represent Program team in weekly staff leadership meetings

· Work with Executive Director to keep Program committee on Board of Trustees informed and engaged

Qualifications

· 5-7 years of experience in program development, implementation, and evaluation

· Demonstrated history building and/or managing program data collection and assessment tools as well as reviewing and summarizing qualitative impact

· Strong written and communication skills, prior experience with grant and/or academic writing preferred

· Prior experience in curriculum development preferred

· Comfortable with public speaking and facilitating trainings

· Proficiency with Google (Gmail, Docs, and Sheets) and Microsoft (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) products

· Fluency in Spanish a plus

· Within first 90 days of employment, provide successful completion of background screening including PA Child Abuse History, PA State Police Criminal History, FBI Clearance, and NSOR Verification Certificate; must also provide proof of negative TB test and current physical examination