Early Childhood Special Projects Associate: Children First

Children First is looking to expand the early childhood education team by adding a special projects associate who will work closely with the ECE director and the rest of the ECE team on advocacy to increase access to and quality of early childhood education programs in Pennsylvania. The special projects associate will have the opportunity to work on projects that advance the racial equity agenda of the ECE team, which include but are not limited to working on a racial equity provider council, research projects, meetings with key legislators, and more. This is a great entry-level job for someone who is interested in learning more about policy and advocacy.
Key Duties:
- Organize the logistics of advocacy campaigns and research projects related to the ECE policy agenda.
- Conduct background research, including literature reviews to support the development of research products.
- Schedule meetings with key community stakeholders as well as state and congressional lawmakers.
- Facilitate communications, write up agendas and meeting minutes.
- Collect data and track measurable outcomes for grant reporting.
- Assist in writing reports for funders and advocacy efforts.
- Attend weekly ECE team meetings with the ECE director.
Qualifications, Education, Experience & Skills:
- Strong commitment to racial justice and desire to create safe inclusive conversations on how to close racial equity gaps in early childhood education.
- A track record of successful and positive engagements with community members.
- Excellent communication and writing skills.
- Team player, able to coordinate, negotiate, manage, and work with coworkers of all levels.
- Strong verbal and written communications skills and a deep working knowledge of data analysis software applications and tools, such as Excel or a similar software.
- Program management skills including process management, data tracking and reporting.
- Minimum 1 years of experience working in a non-profit/advocacy/community service field, can be an unpaid internship experience.
- Bachelor’s degree in human services, social work, public policy, or relate field required.
- Ability to work occasional weekend or evening events.
- Willingness to travel throughout Southeast Pennsylvania and Harrisburg.
Reports To: Early Childhood Education Director
Salary: $30,000 – $35,000
Apply: Resume and cover letter to info@childrenfirst.org.