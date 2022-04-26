Development & Marketing Coordinator: The Grundy Foundation

The Grundy Foundation invites applications for Development & Marketing Coordinator, a full-time position with benefits.

Are you interested in working for a vital and active community organization? Does working with the public energize and excite you? Are you enthusiastic about development and relationship building? Are you looking for an opportunity to express your creativity through your work? If you answered “yes” to these questions, we encourage you to apply for this unique position that combines development and marketing in a high-energy, encouraging and collaborative workplace.

The Grundy Foundation is a philanthropic organization that was established by the Last Will and Testament of Joseph

Grundy (1863-1961) to create and oversee the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Museum and the Margaret R. Grundy Memorial Library. Today, the Foundation stewards the resources bestowed to it to serve these civic-minded purposes, and partners with individuals, businesses, and grantors to enhance its impact in its service communities. In addition to the operation of the Museum and Library, The Foundation continues to carry out the Senator’s philanthropic tradition of giving back to his community through grant awards to deserving nonprofit organizations. For more information about the Grundy Foundation, visit our website at https://www.grundyfoundation.com/.

Primary duties: Reporting to the Library Director, the Development & Marketing Coordinator coordinates the Foundation’s development and marketing activities including fundraising and grant writing for all departments: Museum, Library, and Technology. Develops, implements, markets, and evaluates all fundraising campaigns, promotions, and events in conjunction with Foundation administration to raise funds. Manages grant seeking efforts through active sourcing of funds and compiling, drafting, and editing grant submissions in collaboration with administration and other staff. Oversees marketing plans and coordinates all external marketing communications including press releases, social media, etc. for the Foundation, Museum, and Library; serves as media liaison for all Foundation activities. Coordinates collection development of nonprofit materials in the Library. Develops, plans, and participates in programming, teaching, and outreach opportunities especially as related to development and fundraising, nonprofit resources, and marketing.

Other duties: The Development & Marketing Coordinator also provides Library services in the areas of circulation, reference, collection development, outreach, and instruction. Prepares informational, instructional, and promotional materials; provides hands-on technology assistance and instruction; enforces Library, Museum, and Foundation policies; assists with maintenance of library collection in all formats; conducts online reference services; provides visitor information services; conducts tours and make presentations to groups at both the Library and the adjacent Grundy Museum (late-Victorian house museum); performs other related duties as assigned.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree plus two years work experience in library or other nonprofit setting required; ALA-accredited Master’s Degree in library or information sciences preferred;

Minimum of two years grant writing and fundraising experience; Bloomerang experience preferred;

Traditional and social media marketing experience required; Experience working in a public library setting preferred;

Experience with public services and a commitment to excellent customer service;

Fluency with personal computers and software, mobile devices, online databases, and integrated library systems (ILS);

Good stamina and ability to stand on feet and walk most of the day;

Ability to kneel, bend, stoop, and reach repeatedly and to easily operate computer keyboards and other accessories;

Ability to lift and carry library material weighing 30 lbs. and push book carts weighing 125 lbs.;

Must have current driver’s license, insurance, and own transportation or ability to travel among outreach sites

Skills Needed: Creative, outgoing, self-motivated and proactive; makes decisions based on good business practices and library philosophy; excellent written, oral and interpersonal communication skills; warm, approachable, and outgoing personality; tact, courtesy, and flexibility; initiative; commitment to public service. Strong technology skills, especially with computers and mobile devices, extensive experience with Windows operating systems, Microsoft Office, and online searching. Ability to adapt to a changing work environment.

Hours and Compensation: 40 hours per week including evenings and weekends. Compensation dependent on education and experience.

Application:

Please submit current resume, three references, and letter of introduction to Dana Barber, Library Director, Grundy Library, 680 Radcliffe Street, Bristol, PA 19007 or email them to db@grundylibrary.org. Review of applications will begin immediately. Open until filled.