Donor Relations Manager: Fleisher Art Memorial

The Donor Relations Manager is a full-time position that reports directly to and works closely with the Director of Development. The Donor Relations Manager is responsible for developing and implementing individual engagement and fundraising strategies to enhance and grow Fleisher’s current and prospective donors, resulting in $300-$400k in annual gifts. The Donor Relations Manager also provides comprehensive administrative assistance within the Development department, with a focus on office and fundraising support, effective database management and reporting, event logistics, and donor stewardship efforts (acknowledgements, printed material inventory, prepping materials for donor meetings). Establishing a Planned Giving Program is another departmental priority that the Donor Relations Manager will have the opportunity to shape and grow with the Development Director.

As necessary, the Donor Relations Manager will collaborate with staff in programs, communications, facilities, and visitor services to support departmental efforts such as preparing donor assets and coordinating support for annual fundraising and donor cultivation events. Additional duties include prospect research, attendance at various board and staff meetings, and other duties as assigned. Paramount to this position is the ability to work with a high degree of independence, ability to negotiate multiple project deadlines and priorities while maintaining a clear view of how each project supports the organization’s mission.

Compensation

$50,000-55,000/year. Fleisher employees receive a competitive compensation package, including options to enroll in health, dental, life insurance, and pension plans, and access to educational and professional development opportunities.

To Apply

If this description seems like a good match for your personality, skills, and career goals, please submit your cover letter, resume, two writing samples, and three references (all in one document). No phone calls, please. Position will be open until filled. Interviews will be conducted on a rolling basis. References will be called for finalists only. All submissions will be held in the strictest confidence by the search committee. Anticipated start date is June 1st, 2022.

Fleisher Art Memorial is an equal opportunity employer. We are committed to fair and inclusive employment practices, and strongly encourage people of color, LGBTQ individuals, people with disabilities, and others who may contribute to the diversification of ideas to apply.