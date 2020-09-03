Development Manager: Fairmount Park Conservancy

Position Overview:

Fairmount Park Conservancy is seeking a Development Manager to join our team. The Development Manager plays a crucial role within the organization, including oversight of the donor database and moves management, managing the annual campaign, and developing and writing institutional fundraising proposals and reports. The ideal candidate will have excellent writing and organizational skills and must be able to manage multiple deadlines. Additionally, the Development Manager must be able to function effectively in a dynamic environment under minimum supervision. The position will be responsible for effectively communicating with a variety of constituencies with a high level of courtesy and professionalism. This position reports to the Senior Director of Development, manages the Campaign Coordinator, and works closely with the Associate Director of Foundation Relations and the Associate Director of Corporate Relations.

Responsibilities:

Duties broadly focus on database and campaign management as well supporting the department in achieving its annual fundraising goals. Allocation of time is as follows:

Database Management (40% of time)

Oversee Raiser’s Edge for expanded organizational-wide CRM capabilities

Campaign Management and Support (30% of time)

Manage the Annual Appeal campaign with the Communications team, including developing donor acquisition strategies, managing lists and goal setting

Institutional Fundraising (30% of time)

Develop, write, edit and submit clear and compelling funding proposals and reports, working with the Associate Director of Foundation Relation and Associate Director of Corporate Relations

Develop, write, edit and submit clear and compelling funding proposals and reports, working with the Associate Director of Foundation Relation and Associate Director of Corporate Relations Assist with maintaining relationships with existing institutional funders

Assist with maintaining relationships with existing institutional funders Conduct prospect research on foundation and government funders

Qualifications: At least three years of experience in data base management

Proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint) Interest in and commitment to the mission of Fairmount Park Conservancy Compensation: The salary range for this position is $50,000 – $60,000. Additionally, the Fairmount Park Conservancy offers a generous benefits package including health, dental, and vision, as well as life, disability and retirement. Anti-Discrimination Policy: The Fairmount Park Conservancy does not discriminate based on ethnicity, race, gender or sexual orientation and encourages all qualified individuals to apply.

Organizational Overview: Fairmount Park Conservancy exists to champion Philadelphia's parks. We lead capital projects and historic preservation efforts, foster neighborhood park stewardship, attract and leverage investments, and develop innovative programs throughout the 10,200 acres that include Fairmount Park and more than 100 neighborhood parks around the city. Philadelphia has one of the largest urban park systems in the world, providing residents with extensive health, environmental, social, economic and cultural benefits – including access to some of the region's most famous attractions.