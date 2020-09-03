Development Manager: Share Food Program

The Development Manager will support Share’s Director of Development in expanding fundraising revenue from foundation, corporate and individual donors, and events. Activities will include researching new foundation and corporate funding opportunities, maintaining donor records and cultivation assignments, supporting foundation proposal and report development, and helping to plan and implement fundraising events.
Core Responsibilities
- Grant development and reporting: Develop funding proposals, progress reports and letters of inquiry to foundation and corporate funders.
- Research potential grant opportunities from foundations and corporations
- Manage proposal and report calendar and ensure timely submissions
- Manage donor administration activities, including donor database, acknowledgement letters and provide regular reports on donor acquisition and retention
- Support planning and implementation of fundraising events
- Manage donor prospect lists, including tracking of donor touchpoints, and assistance with setup of donor meetings
- Support Board and Development Committee stewardship, including helping members to implement fundraising activities among their contacts
- Assist with other donor stewardship activities, including preparation of materials
- Work with appropriate program staff to ensure updated content for proposals
Skills and Competencies
- Experience in nonprofit fund development
- Strong writing skills; grant proposal development experience preferred
- Highly organized and detail-oriented
- Ability to build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders
- Strategic and long-term planning abilities
- Experience with donor databases, and with data manipulation and analysis
About Us
Share Food Program is a nonprofit organization focused on eradicating food insecurity in the Philadelphia Region through food distribution, education, and advocacy. Through partnerships with nearly 800 schools and more than 350 pantries across the region, Share Food Program has recently become the largest-serving food bank in the Philadelphia Region, and the largest independent food bank in the country.