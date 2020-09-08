IMPaCT Assistant Director: Penn Center for Community Health Workers

About the position:

If you want to lead expansion and continued quality of a transformational healthcare program to improve health disparities in the Philadelphia region, this is the job for you! We have developed IMPaCT, a nationally-recognized, evidenced-based Community Health Worker (CHW) modelthat has served more than 10,000 patients in Philadelphia. Given interest in the program, weare looking to hire a committed, collaborative individualto provide leadership and management for growth, drive quality improvement to ensure we continue to provide the best care, and help shape population health programs within Philadelphia and Penn Medicine. This is a key leadership role in a fast-growing organization

About the organization: Penn Center for Community Health Workers (chw.upenn.edu) is a center of excellence for CHW research, patient care and dissemination. CHWs are trained laypeople, hired from local communities, who provide social support, advocacy and navigation to lower-income patients. Our IMPaCT model, which has been featured onNational Public Radio and in the New York Times, is scientifically proven to improve primary care access, chronic disease control, and mental health while reducing hospital days by 65%. More than 1,000 organizations have accessed our tools and we are currently working with more than three dozen organizations across 18 states tocreate, launch and sustain effective CHW programs. We are part of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, which provides competitive salaries and exceptional benefits, including an annual tuition benefit.

Key Duties and Responsibilities:

•Oversee operations and performance outcomes at a large clinical site (e.g., inpatient and outpatient programs present) or program level (e.g., all inpatient or outpatient operations).

•Supervise a staff of Managers/Sr. Managers and CHWs to ensure continued quality of outcomes for 1,000 patients each year.

•Analyze data on a regular basis and identifyopportunities for improvement. Develop and implement performance improvement plans.

•Cultivate and evaluate opportunities for expansion inPhiladelphia and Penn Medicine.

•Represent the Center in major health system initiatives related to population health and the social determinants of health.

Minimum Requirements:Required Education and Experience:

•A Bachelor’s Degree is required; a Master’s is preferred.

•5+ years of leadership experience in organizations focused on improving the lives of lower income individuals is required.

•8+ years of experience in a management role with a track record of achieving program outcomes and developing high performing staff is required

To Apply:

Send cover letter and resume to Terry Mittelman(terry.mittelman@pennmedicine.upenn.edu) with subject line “IMPaCT Assistant Director.” Please label attachments as follows: Lastname Firstname_ACcoverletter” “LastnameFirstname_ACresume” Materials can also be faxed to 215-243-3254, attention Terry Mittelman