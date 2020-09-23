Project Manager, Continuous Improvement (OST): Philadelphia Youth Network, Inc

Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) has an immediate opening for a full-time Project Manager, Continuous Improvement (OST). The Project Manager, Continuous Improvement (PMCI) OST will design and implement high quality training, professional development and technical assistance for partners and direct service providers connected to the Office of Children and Families (OCF).
Primary responsibilities include:
Project Design and Management
- Collaborate with key personnel at OCF to determine priority training topics and identify clear strategy for implementation
- Create and share a calendar that details upcoming monthly trainings
Professional Development and Trainings
- Provide orientations, trainings and coaching related to CDF integration and program quality components
- Identify professionals who can provide effective training and coaching to support service providers in their efforts to align programming with the Career Development Framework
- Manage all aspects of space, vendor and consultant contracting processes to ensure smooth operational functions
- Offer follow-up services as needed to ensure that services providers feel confident and comfortable with their understanding of the CDF and ability to align curriculum and activities with the CDF
- Read and research emerging trends and practices in Positive Youth Development and keep up to date on current PD offerings/events/research in order to provide the most current and effective PD to providers
Administration and Contract Management
- Serve as a liaison between OCF and PYN to ensure that OCF staff receive high quality and timely responses to their questions
- Oversee accurate documentation and logistics to ensure smooth implementation of facilitated trainings (i.e., rental space, catering, provider communication and sign-up)
- Manage all vendor selection forms, ordering, sign-ins, interest and follow-up surveys and manage day
Reporting
- Ensure structures are in place to capture and share necessary programmatic data – both internally and externally to providers
- Ensure structures are in place to identify provider challenges to meet established timelines when applicable
- Provide regular updates to department and organizational leadership on program status
- Provide external stakeholders and funders with requested information as needed
- Contribute to quarterly and annual program compliance reports
- Identify and communicate system-wide trends and gaps in programmatic strategy throughout the duration of the contract period
- Utilize data to inform PD/TA and coaching needs and delivery
Position requirements:
- A Bachelor’s Degree is required. A Master’s Degree in related field (education, human services, policy) is a plus
- Minimum 2 years of project management experience
- Training and experience with positive youth development
- Experience with coaching adults on positive youth development and best practices in curriculum development
- Experience with organizing trainings and professional development
- Strong organizational, analytical, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Detail-oriented with a high level of accuracy
- Ability to excel in a high-performing team and project a positive attitude
- Proficiency in Microsoft Windows and Office, strong skills in Excel preferred
- Ability and willingness to travel to various locations in Philadelphia
- Familiarity with PYN initiatives is preferred, but not required
- Preference given to candidates with experience working with underserved populations
- Preference to candidates with experience in youth workforce development
- Successful completion of background checks (PA State Criminal, Department of Public Welfare Child Abuse and F.B.I. fingerprinting).
Philadelphia Youth Network offers a comprehensive employee health & wellness benefits program and a competitive salary range based on past experience, job knowledge, and demonstrated skills and abilities.
About Us
PYN alleviates poverty by preparing young people to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce. PYN coordinates partners that connect young people to education and employment experiences, equipping them with the skills employers need. As a result, PYN creates a system of services that help young people become successful, creating a diverse local talent pipeline. Learn more at pyninc.org.
Interested candidates should email a cover letter and resume with salary requirements to jobopps@pyninc.org and please indicate Grants Manager in the subject line. The Philadelphia Youth Network values the safety of our staff, our partners and our young people. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PYN is following safe practice guidelines and operating primarily remotely until further notice. Please contact us with questions about PYN’s remote work.