Grants Manager: Philadelphia Youth Network, Inc

Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) has an immediate opening for a full-time Grants Manager. The Grants Manager is responsible for maximizing PYN’s institutional giving program and contributing to the overall organizational fundraising budget, with a primary focus on identifying, cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding gifts from a portfolio of private foundations, corporate foundations, individuals, and select public agency investors.

The Grants Manager oversees prospect tracking, proposal development, site visit scheduling and donor stewardship, including acknowledgement letters. S/he will serve as the initial author and project manager for Letters of Inquiry, grant proposals, and project reports, including tracking deadlines, budget creation and information gathering. In addition to managing a healthy calendar of proposals and reports, this role will conduct prospect research on foundations to evaluate prospective grants, initiate personal contact with potential funders, and steward existing donors. This position also works in concert with the External Relations Division to develop effective strategies for reaching overall annual and campaign goals as a team.

Primary responsibilities include:

Essential Functions :

Manage donor database, including an active calendar of 60+ proposals and reports annually, gathering program and financial details from program and finance personnel.

Develop and execute on stewardship plans for a subset of foundation and corporate donors, including site visits and other cultivation activities.

Manage select initiatives, such as the United Way Giving Campaign and other special projects.

Stewardship: manage and oversee a process for ensuring the timely completion of acknowledgement letters, funder reports, and other required stewardship processes. Perform other duties as assigned.

Position requirements :

The successful candidate will be an effective and compelling writer, be able to manage multiple tasks on deadline, and will have curiosity and creativity to effectively match donor needs with organizational goals. Experience with Word, Excel and fundraising software is essential. An interest and relevant experience in workforce development and/or education is helpful. Other relevant skills, education, and experience include:

Bachelor’s degree required, with a minimum of four years’ fundraising and

development experience preferred.

Experience and knowledge of the youth workforce development and/or

education field preferred

Superb oral and written communications and interpersonal skills are a must, as is a

great sense of humor

Must be goal oriented, strategic, and a self-starter

tracking using fundraising software (e.g., DonorPerfect, Salesforce, and/or Raiser’s Edge)

Experience in prospect research, proposal development, budget development,

grants management preferred

Successful completion of background checks (PA State Criminal, Department of Public Welfare Child Abuse and F.B.I. fingerprinting).

Philadelphia Youth Network offers a comprehensive employee health & wellness benefits program and a competitive salary range based on past experience, job knowledge, and demonstrated skills and abilities.