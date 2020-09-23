Staff Accountant: Philadelphia Youth Network, Inc

Philadelphia Youth Network (PYN) has an immediate opening for a full-time Staff Accountant. The Staff Accountant is responsible for maintaining PYN’s accounting and compliance policies, procedures and guidelines to ensure grant compliance and accountability at providers’ level.
Primary responsibilities include:
- Review monthly provider invoice submission in accordance with the deadline
stipulated in their contract
- Design and implement an invoice tracking system
- Prepare monthly providers status reports
- Prepare a list of provider invoices to be submitted to funders for reimbursement
- Follow up with providers timely and ensure that all requested information is submitted timely
- Communicate to providers timely on any issues or concern
- Assist Controller during month-end and yearly closing procedures
- Assist Controller during annual financial statement audit as well as interim audit procedures and any requirements related to an A133 single audit
- Monitor the compliance of providers to ensure general and specific requirements of the grant are adhered to.
- Timely completion and submission of periodic reporting requirements to appropriate authorities
- Serve as primary point-of-contact for providers with regard to their cost reimbursement
- Coordinate with Controller to conduct periodic training sessions and
meetings with providers on grant reporting, tracking, accounting, or
compliance.
- Provide staff assistance to other programs as assigned
- Perform other duties as assigned. General Compliance
- Gain an understanding of PYN’s contracting process, invoice submission and reporting requirements
- Follow the steps for receiving and reviewing signed/returned consultant and provider contracts and seeing the contracts through to execution
- Assist with other contracts management-related projects as needed and assigned by the Controller, such as archiving expired contracts, organizing current contract files, reviewing and processing incoming contract- related documentation, etc.
- Other duties as assigned
Position requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Accounting or a related field
- Minimum five years of progressive experience in general accounting and accounting
- Experience with federal grant accounting and administration is a plus
- Advanced Microsoft Excel skills, proficiency with Microsoft Word, and familiarity with the rest of the Microsoft Office
- Willing to learn basic financial reporting
- Demonstrated ability to perform high level analysis
- Demonstrated ability to think critically and come up with creative solutions
- Familiarity with various federal, state, and city grant financial requirements and systems desirable
- Familiarity with MIP accounting software desirable
- A highly motivated self-starter, with proven ability to analyze data
- Project a professional demeanor and responsiveness
- Possess excellent communication skills, interpersonal skills and ability to work both individually and as part of a team
- Capable of working in a fast paced, professional environment
- Must maintain and execute confidential information
- Successful completion of background checks (PA State Criminal, PA Department of Public Welfare Child Abuse, S. Department of Justice National Sex Offender Registry, and F.B.I. fingerprinting)
Philadelphia Youth Network offers a comprehensive employee health & wellness benefits program and a competitive salary range based on past experience, job knowledge, and demonstrated skills and abilities.
About Us
PYN alleviates poverty by preparing young people to succeed in tomorrow’s workforce. PYN coordinates partners that connect young people to education and employment experiences, equipping them with the skills employers need. As a result, PYN creates a system of services that help young people become successful, creating a diverse local talent pipeline. Learn more at pyninc.org.
Apply for this job
Interested candidates should email a cover letter and resume with salary requirements to jobopps@pyninc.org and please indicate Controller in the subject line. The Philadelphia Youth Network values the safety of our staff, our partners and our young people. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PYN is following safe practice guidelines and operating primarily remotely until further notice. Please contact us with questions about PYN’s remote work.