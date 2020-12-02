Assistant Vice President for Admissions: University of the Arts

Position Summary:

The University of the Arts seeks an innovative and strategic leader for the position of Assistant Vice President for Admissions. The position works closely with partners across campus to recruit and enroll aspiring visual and performing artists in a highly competitive and tightening market. Serves as a member of the Vice President’s Leadership Team.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities:

Initiates fresh and creative approaches to achieve ambitious institutional undergraduate enrollment goals.

Anticipates and addresses with creative solutions international, national and regional trends in enrollment, the arts and arts-related fields including identification of new markets for recruitment and strategies to best address cultivation of prospects from an expanding geographic footprint.

Builds productive connections with high school and two-year college educators, developing viable recruitment programs with their respective institutions, on a local, national and international level.

Collaborates closely with the Vice President, launches, measures, and enhances a broad spectrum of recruitment marketing techniques including print and on-line advertising, publication design and messaging, e-mail, direct mail, constituent relations management strategy, social media, and campus tours/events.

Works closely with the AVP for Enrollment Management and Director of Student Financial Services to implement, analyze and adjust a complex financial leveraging model.

Works across offices to design and deliver a seamless process for the on-boarding of new students.

Selects, trains and evaluates 15 full-time staff members.

Serves as direct supervisor and mentor for management and operations staff in undergraduate admissions.

Works closely with the Vice President to assist in developing and delivering marketing and recruitment efforts for graduate programs.

Maximizes the advantages borne from meaningful involvement of faculty, alumni, students and parents in the recruitment enterprise.

Manages a $1.4 million admissions budget.

Works closely with the University’s school directors to determine the composition and character of each entering cohort and manages the admissions process and procedures from prospect status to enrollment for each school.

Manages the arts-specific demands of the University’s admissions processes, including portfolio reviews and performing arts auditions.

Gathers and analyzes data to determine program effectiveness, to inform strategic planning and to create, distribute and present reports to academic departments, senior staff and the board of trustees.

The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work performed by the incumbent; they do not purport to describe all functions. Incumbent may be assigned other duties, and the essential functions may change from time to time as necessary.

Education and Experience:

A bachelor’s degree and 10 years of progressive experience in undergraduate, graduate and/or international admissions.

A significant background in arts-related admissions preferred.

Position Requirements:

Demonstrated understanding of financial aid leveraging and pricing preferred.

Strong leadership, supervisory and managerial, analytical and communication skills.

Demonstrated ability with enrollment information systems, web technologies, electronic data management and predictive modeling.

Demonstrated success managing and developing staff, engaging and inspiring team, and establishing a positive and productive workplace.

To be considered for this position, candidates must be energetic, collegial and results-oriented and have the ability to represent accurately and enthusiastically the University to a wide variety of University constituents.

About The University:

University of the Arts’ mission is simple: to advance human creativity. Established in 1876, UArts believes creativity is the most essential skill for success in today’s society and has educated generations of groundbreaking artists, performers, designers and creative leaders for more than 141 years. After being granted university status in 1987, University of the Arts became the largest institution of its kind in the nation, offering programs in design, fine arts, media arts, crafts, music, dance, theater and writing. It now features 30 undergraduate arts majors, 15 graduate programs and the nation’s first PhD program in Creativity. UArts is also home to innovative centers across disciplines, including the Center for Immersive Media, Lightbox Film Center, Philadelphia Art Alliance and Rosenwald-Wolf Gallery. Learn more about UArts.

TO APPLY: Interested qualified applicants should submit a letter of application/cover letter and a resume via email to jobs@uarts.edu. Please ensure job title is in the Subject line.