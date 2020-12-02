The Special Friends Foundation Inc. is a 501(c)3 corporation founded in 1997 with the mission of supporting individuals with developmental disabilities to maximize their independence and quality of life. The Foundation is a licensed service provider in Pennsylvania and currently operates two low-density homes just outside the city of Philadelphia. Planning for program expansion is underway including envisioning expanded residential opportunities, day programs with summer camps and supported employment.

The service philosophy is driven by the lifestyle preferences of the individuals served. The Foundation’s development has been shepherded by a passionate and visionary parent/ founder who currently serves as board president. He has assembled a remarkable board of business and community leaders who share and support his vision. A culture of quality and sound financial underpinnings now sets the stage for recruiting an Executive Director who will take the Foundation to the next level.

The Position

The Executive Director will be responsible for executing its mission and strategic plan. The position will report to the Chair of the Board.

Duties include:

Direct oversight of all programs especially in their start-up phase will be a key component of the position.

Effective communication with the Board allowing it to function effectively and make informed decisions.

Serve as the agency’s primary spokesperson; communicating with all stakeholders in a way that conveys the organization’s vision and strategic priorities and elicits support from constituencies inside and outside the organization.

Work closely with the Board to prepare a comprehensive annual budget and administer funds in accordance with that budget.

Assure compliance with all regulatory entities.

Oversee personnel practices and assure compliance with all legal requirements in a way that assures a positive, healthy, and safe work environment.

In collaboration with the Board, spearhead the implementation and continued elaboration of a strategic plan which emphasizes growth in breadth and depth of services.

Qualifications

A demonstrated passion for the work of supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.

At least five years of progressively responsible experience managing service programs including supervision of teams of direct service professionals and responsibility for planning and adhering to budgetary requirements.

A proven ability to think strategically and execute a growth plan in which you had design input.

Demonstrated capacity to engage stakeholders (board, parents, funders, and others) in the mission of the organization.

A working familiarity with state administrative and funding systems for developmental disability services such as that of Pennsylvania.

Bachelor’s degree (Masters preferred)

Non-Discrimination

Special Friends is an Equal Opportunity Institution and EEO/Affirmative Action Employer committed to excellence through diversity. Employment offers are made on the basis of qualifications and without regard to race, sex, national or ethnic origin, disability, or age.

Compensation

Competitive compensation in accordance with the background and experience of the selected candidate. Personal expense and benefit allowance are provided.

Application Process

Submit your resume and a cover letter which addresses your case for being interested in, and a good fit for, this position to Bill Craig, The Moran Company. APPLY NOW