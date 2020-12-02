Logistics Manager: The Food Connect Group

Food Connect is using technology to solve the complicated problem of hunger and food waste and we are looking for a driven and passionate team player who can help us grow. We are a nonprofit tech organization with an app that matches food donations, local shelters, and available drivers in real time.

The Logistics Manager position is responsible for leading three key areas listed below. This position is a remote position with some in-person key meetings that will be determined by management.

Actively manage Day To Day Dispatching + Logistics Function:

Problem solve and exercise judgement to make modifications to deliveries to ensure the maximum number of successful deliveries

Act as key point of escalation for logistics issues and troubleshooting

Partner with third party vendors to provide transportation coverage

Work with transportation partners to establish stable, steady consistent service delivery and accountability against mutually agreed upon SLAs

Display financial responsibility to ensure cost and time effective solutions are planned and implemented

Cultivate strong relationships with donors, recipients and drivers

Monitor standard reporting for consistent activity

Utilize reports, analyze information, and monitor trends to identify improvement opportunities

Achieve daily KPI metrics including responsiveness, turnaround time and others.

Directly manage and develop Logistics Function

Directly manage dispatcher team performance development, scheduling and training, etc.

Ensure positive dispatcher engagement and development through timely and effective feedback, to include individual meetings, performance management, and performance reviews

Drive process development and improvements

Champion and implement logistics process consistent execution and continuous improvement

Candidate Qualifications and Traits:

3+ years of experience with logistics, transportation or related field planning

Experience managing complex projects and multiple work streams

Proven track record and ability to multitask

Excellent organization and attention to detail

Self-starter with strong reasoning and communication skills and comfort with ambiguity

Strong desire to provide high-quality customer service

Desire and ability to work in a fast-paced, collaborative environment

Able to keep many projects moving forward concurrently

Proficient in Microsoft Office and Google Suite

Must have personal laptop or PC with a stable broadband connection

Compensation:

The salary range for this position is $41,000-$43,000 based on experience plus performance based bonuses. Monday – Friday from 9am – 5pm EST.

Compensation is competitive with charter and nonprofit sector positions and is commensurate with experience. Detailed information about the organizational compensation philosophy is available upon application.

Our Values: