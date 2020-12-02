Deputy to Vice President of Health Access and Service Delivery (HASD): AccessMatters

AccessMatters, a non-profit, public health organization located in Center City Philadelphia, envisions a future where every person has the health care and information they need to thrive. In service to that vision, AccessMatters’ mission is to protect, expand, and enhance equitable access to sexual and reproductive health care and information for all people. Our team strives to advance our mission in accordance with these guiding principles: (1) sexual health is an essential component of health and wellbeing across the life span; (2) access to quality, affordable health care – including sexual and reproductive health care – is a fundamental human right; (3) every person, family, and community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect; (4) programs and services should be evidence-based, prevention-focused, and person-centered; (5) organizational excellence is best achieved through a culture of inclusion, diversity, innovation, professionalism, and accountability; (6) clients, volunteers, staff, partners, and supporters should be treated with kindness, dignity, and respect in a trauma-informed and culturally responsible environment; and (7) everyone deserves a caring workplace environment that fosters trust, teamwork, creativity, and work-life balance where work is enjoyable and where staff are supported in their professional development and their pursuit of excellence.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Vice President, Health Access & Service Delivery (HASD), the Deputy to the VP-HASD, serves as the Vice President’s “right hand,” providing operational leadership and support to strengthen HASD programs, teams, projects, and initiatives as assigned. This position will assist in the support and expansion of AccessMatters’ diverse sub-recipient networks. Additionally, this position will ensure HASD program operations and continuity in the event of personnel transitions, by adding leadership and project capacity and documenting transition plans as needed. In addition, the Deputy provides targeted support to Health Resource Centers (HRCs) and Ryan White Part D activities, ensuring that program workplans are implemented and deliverables are met. The Deputy to the VP of HASD must inspire and maintain the Vice President’s confidence and trust in several key domains: (1) judgment, alignment, and candor when acting as the Vice President’s surrogate in all assigned projects and programs; (2) ability to learn and contribute to our portfolio of programs and initiatives; and (3) ability to lead and navigate effectively and diplomatically, across varied organizational structures, roles, and relationships – both externally and internally.

As part of the Senior Management team, the Deputy to the VP-HASD embraces and advances the mission and core values of AccessMatters, setting a positive example for staff by uniting colleagues and supervisees in support of the strategic vision adopted by the Board and Chief Executive. The Deputy helps to provide leadership, direction, and resource stewardship to the organization, while fostering a culture of accountability, professional development, high-performance, and ethical behavior. The Deputy will interact with AccessMatters’ internal team members and external stakeholders, including consultants, community-based partners, government representatives, and the general community. This position will be expected to participate in all departmental meetings and activities as needed. This position is full-time and exempt.

Essential Functions:

The Deputy to the Vice President, HASD, will:

Strengthen HASD Programs, Teams, Projects, and Initiatives

· Work with Program Directors and Managers in Title X and other assigned programs to support, strengthen, and actively expand AccessMatters’ diverse sub-recipient provider networks.

· Represent AccessMatters and HASD endeavors effectively and positively to all constituents, including internal and external committees and boards, at conferences and other external gatherings, and at project-related local, state, and national meetings.

· Ensure program continuity by developing staff transition plans for teams in the HASD department, and by adding leadership and project capacity when needed.

· Assist the Vice President with the hiring, training, coordination, coaching, and evaluation of staff, and provide interim supervision and team leadership as assigned.

· Analyze and review data to develop and monitor program quality indicators, with a special emphasis on health equity and social or economic disparities.

· Provide targeted on-site technical assistance to sub-recipient agencies that face the most challenging circumstances.

· Prepare, review, and approve program reports to ensure timely and accurate submission.

· As a member of the internal AccessMatters grant writing team, lead and actively participate in the full process of writing, preparing, and submitting local, state, federal, and foundation grant proposals and program reports, from start to finish, to obtain and maintain funding for services.

· For the Health Resource Center (HRC) program, initiate relationships with youth serving agencies in the more challenging target areas across the State of Pennsylvania as needed.

· To strengthen and support the HRC program, coordinate, support, and participate in adolescent outreach and family planning services, programs, meetings and events in the most underserved counties across the State, as needed.

· For the Ryan White Part D program, identify emerging clinical issues that affect HIV positive individuals and stay informed about issues affecting our network providers.

· Conduct case conferencing with Ryan White Part D network providers.

· Conduct network site reviews and monitor standard Part D deliverables.

· Ensure implementation of PHS care guidelines throughout the Part D network.

· Support the care of pregnant and postpartum women through collaboration with Part D providers not in AccessMatters’ Part D network.

Advance the Mission of AccessMatters and Fulfill Organizational Duties

· Serve as agency “ambassador” and contact for external stakeholders to establish and/or maintain good relationships with provider agencies, key contractors, government officials, and collaborative partners to benefit consumers and facilitate the work of program team and the agency overall.

· As a member of Senior Management Team, exemplify our Core Values and dedication to a culture of excellent leadership, in which leaders foster an environment where staff feel valued and appreciated, where all staff hold themselves accountable in service to our community and stakeholders, and all staff eagerly pursue excellence.

· Demonstrate commitment to the principles and values of the AccessMatters Strategic Plan, including support for the organization’s efforts toward equity and commitment to social justice and public health.

· Consistently exercise discretion and sound judgment to analyze, interpret and act, evaluating possible courses of conduct and making decisions for the best outcomes for the client, team and the organization.

· Maintain high ethical standards and conduct regarding confidentiality, integrity, dual-relationships, and professional behavior overall, representing AccessMatters effectively and positively to all internal and external constituents.

· Create and maintain an inclusive and equitable work environment that is respectful of all, embraces diversity and equity, and includes diverse perspectives and talents in problem-solving.

· Complete other projects and perform other duties as assigned.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

· Significant experience working as a trusted partner in the “need to know” confidentiality circle handling highly sensitive information and assignments where sound professional judgment and discretion are required.

· Strong understanding of the concepts and practices associated with health care service delivery, effective program management, network management and non-profit functions, and quality assurance concepts.

· Knowledge of and experience within the sexual and reproductive health environment and maternal and child health field, including policy, funding streams, and support of diverse sexual and reproductive health programs and topics, including those related to adolescent health, family planning, sexually transmitted diseases, HIV/AIDS, health disparities and social determinants of health, throughout the lifespan, across impacted communities.

· Knowledge and experience in regulatory/contract compliance and Quality Management (QM) methodologies, preferably in a public health or clinical setting.

· Demonstrated knowledge and experience in applying HIPAA and other federal, state, and local regulations governing client confidentiality.

· Knowledge and “hands on” experience with the full process of writing, preparing, and submitting local, state, federal, and foundation grant proposals and program reports, from start to finish, to obtain and maintain funding for services.

· Demonstrated ability to lead teams, projects, and initiatives that require cross-team collaboration at all levels of staff within AccessMatters and our network organizations, to build and strengthen programs and agencies.

· Demonstrated ability and experience in reviewing and analyzing programmatic and service data to assess and monitor provider performance and quality of care, to produce core reports, and to identify trends.

· Excellent supervisory and staff development and counseling skills, and team leadership abilities for multi-dimensional program activities.

· Demonstrated ability and desire to work within a multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary team environment, serving diverse populations and institutions across a broad spectrum of community and clinical providers within the fields of sexual and reproductive health and maternal and child health.

· Knowledge and experience working with diverse communities with cultural humility and responsibility.

· Superior written and verbal communication skills, coupled with highly developed interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to counsel others and facilitate meetings in diverse settings.

· Strong ability to produce excellent written work promptly and independently, with minimal direction or correction required.

· Ability to manage business partner relations, monitor budgets and expenditures, and follow fiscal procedures.

· Experience with web-based collaboration platforms and information management systems, portals, and intranets.

· Ability to self-manage, independently prioritize, assess and solve problems, negotiate solutions, and effectively handle multiple tasks and projects simultaneously, while taking direction as needed.

· Demonstrated ability to manage multiple details accurately, on time, and under pressure required; project management experience strongly preferred.

· Flexible and open to changing priorities and managing multiple tasks effectively within a compressed timeframe.

· Excellent assessment, problem-solving, and negotiation skills.

· Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications (Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint).

· Ability to travel regularly for the implementation of program activities in Southeastern Pennsylvania as well as across the State of Pennsylvania as needed.

· Ability to work outside normal business hours, as needed (e.g., scheduled nights and weekends).

· Eligible for all city and state mandatory clearances, e.g. criminal and child abuse clearances.

Education and Experience:

· Bachelor’s Degree required, Master’s Degree in Public Health, Social Work or related field (or equivalent field experience) preferred. Relevant industry specific experience considered in lieu of college degree where possible.

· Minimum of 5 years of progressive experience planning, developing, evaluating, and coordinating health programs and services.

· Minimum 5 years of progressive experience in health care program planning and budgetary oversight, preferably in a not-for-profit environment.

· Experience with provision of sexual and reproductive health services and/or management of sexual and reproductive health programs, preferably in a Title X program.

· Experience in clinical settings and/or patient care preferred.

· Experience in HIV counseling, testing and referral and HIV primary care preferred.

· Experience in developing and implementing policies and procedures around clinical care issues.