Clinical Deputy Director: AccessMatters

AccessMatters, a non-profit, public health organization located in Center City Philadelphia, envisions a future where every person has the health care and information they need to thrive. In service to that vision, AccessMatters’ mission is to protect, expand, and enhance equitable access to sexual and reproductive health care and information for all people. Our team strives to advance our mission in accordance with these guiding principles: (1) sexual health is an essential component of health and wellbeing across the life span; (2) access to quality, affordable health care – including sexual and reproductive health care – is a fundamental human right; (3) every person, family, and community deserves to be treated with dignity and respect; (4) programs and services should be evidence-based, prevention-focused, and person-centered; (5) organizational excellence is best achieved through a culture of inclusion, diversity, innovation, professionalism, and accountability; (6) clients, volunteers, staff, partners, and supporters should be treated with kindness, dignity, and respect in a trauma-informed and culturally responsible environment; and (7) everyone deserves a caring workplace environment that fosters trust, teamwork, creativity, and work-life balance where work is enjoyable and where staff are supported in their professional development and their pursuit of excellence.

Job Summary

Reporting to the Director, Quality Management, the Clinical Deputy Director provides clinical leadership, oversight, and quality management support for a broad portfolio of public health programs, with specific emphasis on clinical responsibilities within the Title X Program. This position develops opportunities across AccessMatters’ departments to address clinical needs of underserved populations in primarily the five county area of Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. The Clinical Deputy Director must understand the public health resource landscape and the value of building and maintaining strong relationships with partner organizations. This position ensures that program goals and objectives are met through continual monitoring of clinical providers, performance measure data, effective communication, and collaboration with other departments and agencies.

Essential Functions:

Reporting to the Director, Quality Management, the Clinical Deputy Director will:

Provide Clinical Oversight to Ensure Delivery of High Quality Public Health Program Services

· Provide clinical oversight of the Family Planning Program and other programs as assigned, ensuring the use of evidence-based guidance and programmatic best practices to deliver effective and efficient quality family planning services.

· Lead the activities of AccessMatters’ Medical Committee, serve as the main liaison between the Medical Committee and sub-recipient Medical Directors, and author targeted communication to Medical Directors.

· Utilize analyses of population, provider, and health data to determine needs and program opportunities within AccessMatters’ five-county service area, and more broadly, as appropriate.

· Assist in the development of service delivery strategies for key populations, including individuals living in poverty, individuals under the age of 25, and others.

· Conduct clinical site visits of sub-recipient agencies to ensure compliance with policies, applicable regulations, and best practices.

· Provide technical assistance to sub-recipient organizations in client-centered contraceptive care (including natural family planning methods), quality improvement/assurance efforts, and integration of primary and reproductive health care, and community-based services.

· Monitor and keep current with trends in sexual and reproductive health across the life span, family planning, monitoring practice, and treatment guidelines.

Manage Program Operations, Stakeholder Relations, and Goal Attainment

· Assist with preparation for funder program reviews and site visits, and preparation of proposals and reports (annual, interim, and progress).

· Provide clinical consultation and support for AccessMatters’ invoicing, ensuring that codes are kept current and eligible for invoicing.

· Develop, draft, and modify clinical policies, technical assistance, and service implementation protocols for family planning and other healthcare programs in the AccessMatters portfolio of services.

· Assist in the development of provider trainings, with an emphasis on clinical topics.

· Provide staffing support to the Provider Committee Meetings to add value to providers and enhance the network benefit.

· Represent AccessMatters at regional and national meetings, and on technical, programmatic, and community advisory groups at the local, state, and national level.

Advance the Mission of AccessMatters and Fulfill Organizational Duties

· Serve as agency “ambassador” and contact for external stakeholders to establish and/or maintain good relationships with provider agencies, key contractors, government officials, and collaborative partners to benefit consumers and facilitate the work of program team and the agency overall.

· As a Program Leader, exemplify our Core Values and dedication to a culture of excellent leadership, in which leaders foster an environment where staff feel valued and appreciated, where all staff hold themselves accountable in service to our community and stakeholders, and all staff eagerly pursue excellence.

· Demonstrate commitment to the principles and values of the AccessMatters Strategic Plan, including support for the organization’s efforts toward equity and commitment to social justice and public health.

· Consistently exercise discretion and sound judgment to analyze, interpret and act, evaluating possible courses of conduct and making decisions for the best outcomes for the client, team and the organization.

· Maintain high ethical standards and conduct regarding confidentiality, integrity, dual-relationships, and professional behavior overall, representing AccessMatters effectively and positively to all internal and external constituents.

· Perform other duties as assigned.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

· Demonstrated knowledge of health disparities and social determinants of health, inclusive of sexual and reproductive health issues and issues throughout the lifespan, across impacted communities.

· Knowledge of family planning and reproductive health care services and their effects on diverse populations and communities.

· Knowledge of health care delivery systems and quality assurance concepts.

· Knowledge and experience in regulatory/contract compliance and quality management methodologies, preferably in a public health or clinical setting.

· Knowledge of medical coding, including NDC and CPT codes for sexual and reproductive health care services.

· Ability to perform with a high level of confidentiality, discretion, and integrity, including demonstrated knowledge of HIPAA and other federal, state, and local regulations governing client confidentiality.

· Ability to review and analyze programmatic and service data to assess and monitor provider performance and quality of care and to identify trends.

· Knowledge and experience working with diverse communities with cultural humility and responsibility.

· Ability and desire to work within a multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary team environment, serving diverse populations and institutions across a broad spectrum of community and clinical providers within the field of sexual and reproductive health and maternal and child health.

· Superior written and verbal communication skills, coupled with highly developed interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to counsel others and facilitate meeting and programs in diverse settings.

· Demonstrated ability to lead and work in project teams, managing multiple projects with multiple deadlines and priorities successfully.

· Excellent verbal and written communication, including demonstrated ability to facilitate meetings in diverse settings.

· Excellent assessment, problem-solving, and negotiation skills.

· Flexible and open to changing priorities and managing multiple tasks effectively within a compressed timeframe.

· Demonstrated proficiency in Microsoft Office Applications (Word, Outlook, Excel and PowerPoint).

· Experience with web-based collaboration platforms and information management systems, portals, and intranets.

· Ability to travel regularly for site visits/audits, clinical oversight, and other activities in Southeastern Pennsylvania as well as across the State of Pennsylvania as needed.

· Eligible for all city and state mandatory clearances, e.g., criminal and child abuse.

Education and Experience:

· Minimum five (5) years as a clinical provider – Nurse Practitioner, Nurse Midwife, or Physician Assistant with certification and current licensure in PA required.

· Experience with provision of sexual and reproductive health services and/or management of sexual and reproductive health programs, preferably in a Title X program.

· Minimum 5 years of experience in health and family planning program planning and implementation.

· Minimum 7-10 years of progressive experience in health care program planning and budgetary oversight, preferably in a non-profit environment.